 Auto Care Association Opposes New Connecticut Repair Legislation

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Legislation

Auto Care Association Opposes New Connecticut Repair Regulation

New regulation would require repair shops engaged in changing the oil or tires and tubes of a motor vehicle to determine if the motor vehicle being repaired or worked upon is subject to an open recall.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Auto Care Association announced its collaboration with other industry groups asking the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles to clarify its intended implementation of Public Act No. 23-40 new section 24. The Auto Care Association believes this enactment could impose burdensome and potentially anti-competitive requirements upon automotive aftermarket service and repair facility operators in the state of Connecticut. 

Related Articles

The new section requires repair shops engaged in the business of changing the oil or tires and tubes of a motor vehicle to determine if the motor vehicle being repaired or worked upon is subject to an open recall. If so, repair shops must provide the owner of the motor vehicle with written notice of each such open recall at the time of the repair or work. The implementation does not appear to impose the same obligation on dealerships. Also, it imposes unnecessary burdens on shops, the environment and vehicle owners. 

“We are concerned that this regulation poses a burden on aftermarket service and repair facility operators in Connecticut without helping consumers in a meaningful way,” said Lisa Foshee, senior vice president, government affairs and general counsel, Auto Care Association. “Auto manufacturers are responsible for the recalls and should be primarily responsible for providing notice to consumers about those recalls.” 

Read the full letter here.

You May Also Like

Legislation

President Biden: Consumers Deserve Right to Repair

As President Biden prepared for the State of the Union address, the White House reaffirmed the president’s support for consumers’ right to repair their products however and wherever they choose.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The CAR Coalition announced that, as President Biden prepared for the State of the Union address, the White House reaffirmed the president’s long-standing support for consumers’ right to repair their products however and wherever they choose:

“The President believes that consumers shouldn’t be restricted by big manufacturers from repairing their own equipment—whether it’s a tractor or a smartphone.” – The White House

Read Full Article

More Legislation Posts
Congress Signals Support for Consumers’ Right to Repair

Congress is telling the FTC to “prioritize investigations and enforcement” to protect consumers from what the CAR Coalition calls “unfair practices” by the automakers.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Kansas Passes SEMA-supported Classic Car Legislation

SEMA applauds Kansas lawmakers for passing H.B. 2594 as a critical step forward in protecting the rights of restorers and owners of classic vehicles in the state.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
U.S. Rep Bobby Rush Introduces REPAIR Act

This Federal legislation was introduced to provide consumers rights to their vehicle’s data and safeguard a free and fair repair market.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
U.S. House Ag Committee Holds Hearing on EV Investments

Committee Chairman Rep. David Scott (D-GA) emphasized the importance of not leaving rural America behind in the push to vehicle electrification.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Auto Care Association Launches Auto Care Academy

The Auto Care Academy is a convenient, self-paced online learning resource for auto care industry professionals.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Auto Care Association Webinar: Inflation, Inventory Trends

Mike Chung will share survey results of Auto Care Association members on how companies across the value chain have adapted their pricing practices, inventory and supply chain management.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Auto Care Association Supports LKQ, Keystone in Patent Fight

The association believes that minimal design changes should not grant OEMs a monopoly over individual replacement parts for the useful life of the vehicle.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Auto Care Advisory Committee Applications Now Open

Becoming a member of one of the Auto Care Association advisory committees is a great way for members to play a more active role in the association.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers