 ABPA Opposes Nebraska Anti-Aftermarket Parts Bill

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Legislation

ABPA Opposes Nebraska Anti-Aftermarket Parts Bill

The bill introduces restrictions on alternative parts when OEM repair procedures are mandated.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) recently submitted opposition to Nebraska Legislative Bill 1105 (2024), expressing concerns about the potential challenges it poses for Nebraska drivers.

Related Articles

The bill introduces restrictions against the use of alternative parts, including aftermarket, recycled, remanufactured and refurbished parts, when OEM repair procedures are mandated.

“The ABPA opposes any repair procedure that fosters monopolistic behavior, solely benefiting the OEM manufacturer and further burdening the consumer,” the association stated.

Read the ABPA’s letter of opposition here.

You May Also Like

Legislation

Maryland Passes New Calibration Law

S.B. 793 establishes consumer protections related to the repair or replacement of glass on motor vehicles equipped with ADAS.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Published:

The Maryland state legislature recently passed S.B. 793, a bill establishing consumer protections related to the repair or replacement of glass on motor vehicles equipped with an advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS).

The bill states that before repairing or replacing motor vehicle glass, if the vehicle is equipped with ADAS, a motor vehicle safety glass facility (someone who repairs or replaces vehicle glass and provides recalibration of ADAS) shall:

Read Full Article

More Legislation Posts
ASA Calls on Texas Legislature to Oppose H.B. 3297

ASA says bill would end Texas vehicle safety inspections and make roads less safe.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ABPA Opposes Texas Crash Parts Bill

The ABPA believes Texas Senate Bill 1083 will adversely affect Texas drivers as it would establish a 36-month restriction against the use of alternative parts when OEM repair procedures are mandated.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Eight New Bipartisan Co-Sponsors Sign On to Support REPAIR Act

The CAR Coalition, MEMA Aftermarket, Auto Care Association and SEMA are applauding a new group of bipartisan cosponsors of the REPAIR Act (H.R. 906).

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CAR Coalition Applauds Reintroduction of SMART Act

The CAR Coalition believes the SMART Act will empower consumers to choose quality, safe and affordable aftermarket car parts, while respecting the intellectual property rights of automakers.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Continental Auto Parts Acquires Pro Parts Center

Pro Parts Center is a leading distributor of aftermarket collision automotive parts to MSOs and independent collision shops in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma

By Jason Stahl
KSI Auto Parts Acquires Carolinas Auto Supply House

KSI Auto Parts of South Plainfield, N.J., acquired Carolinas Auto Supply House located in the Charlotte, N.C., metro area.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
WAI Announces New Part Numbers

WAI, a leading parts manufacturer in the automotive aftermarket, has added 25 new part numbers across their extensive catalog and parts selection.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Collision Auto Parts LLC Acquires Eco Automotive Distributors

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Rohnert Park, Calif., ECO is a distributor of aftermarket automotive parts to the collision repair market across San Francisco North Bay counties and beyond.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers