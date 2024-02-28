ABPA Opposes Nebraska Anti-Aftermarket Parts Bill

The Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) recently submitted opposition to Nebraska Legislative Bill 1105 (2024), expressing concerns about the potential challenges it poses for Nebraska drivers.

The bill introduces restrictions against the use of alternative parts, including aftermarket, recycled, remanufactured and refurbished parts, when OEM repair procedures are mandated.

“The ABPA opposes any repair procedure that fosters monopolistic behavior, solely benefiting the OEM manufacturer and further burdening the consumer,” the association stated.

