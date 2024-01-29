 Continental Auto Parts Acquires Pro Parts Center

Continental Auto Parts Acquires Pro Parts Center

Pro Parts Center is a leading distributor of aftermarket collision automotive parts to MSOs and independent collision shops in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl

Continental Auto Parts (CAP), a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, has announced the acquisition of K W Automotive Inc. (Pro Parts Center). Pro Parts Center is a leading distributor of aftermarket collision automotive parts to MSOs and independent collision shops in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. This acquisition represents CAP’s first add-on since partnering with Kinderhook and Kinderhook’s 227th automotive/light manufacturing transaction since inception.

Founded in 2007, Pro Parts Center (PPC) is a Houston, Texas-based warehouse distributor of aftermarket collision automotive parts primarily to collision centers. Through its network of three distribution centers, PPC serves MSOs and independent collision shops in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma. PPC has expanded organically through the opening of its three strategically located hubs across Texas. Tommy Wong will remain the president of Pro Parts and will lead the Texas division for CAP.

“This acquisition provides tremendous opportunity for CAP to expand its footprint to new markets,” said Thomas Lee, founder and president of Continental Auto Parts. “This partnership will catalyze growth and elevate our collective standing in the market with both customers and suppliers. With a shared dedication to our customers, our focus continues to be enhancing the customer experience and delivering value.”

Added Pro Parts Center President Tommy Wong, “This marks an exciting chapter in our company’s journey, unlocking new possibilities and opportunities for growth. As we integrate Pro Parts Center into the CAP ecosystem, I am genuinely excited about the fresh perspectives and energy it brings to our organization.”

“With a proven track record of success, the acquisition of Pro Parts Center is highly strategic and positions CAP for the next phase of expansion with Kinderhook,” said Paul Cifelli, managing director at Kinderhook. “We are excited to enter the Texas market which stands to benefit from strong demographic trends in its region as well as secular trends in the industry to accelerate CAP’s growth trajectory.”

For more information on Kinderhook Industries, visit kinderhook.com

For more information on Continental Auto Parts, visit continentalparts.com.

For more information on Pro Parts Center, visit propartscenter.com.

