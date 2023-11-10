Collision Auto Parts LLC Acquires Eco Automotive Distributors

Collision Auto Parts LLC, a leading value-added distributor of aftermarket automotive collision repair parts serving markets in the Western U.S., has announced the acquisition of LC Automotive, Inc. (Eco Automotive Distributors).

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Rohnert Park, Calif., ECO is a distributor of aftermarket automotive parts to the collision repair market across San Francisco North Bay counties and beyond. ECO takes pride in providing its auto body shop customers with quality service and excellent customer support.

“We are pleased to bring ECO into the COL family,” said Ray Tsai, CEO of Collision Auto Parts. “ECO expands COL’s presence in Northern California, offering enhanced coverage to our customers and complements COL’s goal to be the premier west coast provider of aftermarket parts.”

This is the first add-on acquisition completed by Collision Auto Parts since its partnership with Palladium Heritage in June 2023.

