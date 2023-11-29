 WAI Announces New Part Numbers

WAI, a leading parts manufacturer in the automotive aftermarket, has added 25 new part numbers across their extensive catalog and parts selection.

WAI, a leading parts manufacturer in the automotive aftermarket, remains committed to being first to market, adding 25 new part numbers across their extensive catalog and parts selection. These 100% new part numbers cover over 19.5
million vehicles in operation (VIO) for popular global brands for Audi; BMW; Cadillac; Chevrolet; Fiat; Ford; Jaguar; Kia; Mercedes-Benz; Mercury; Mini Cooper; Nissan; Ram; Saab; Saturn; Suzuki; Toyota; Volkswagen; and Volvo (applicable for U.S. and Canada).

“WAI has a strong legacy of bringing new parts and technologies to the market in premium quality formats,” said Ron Bernstein, senior vice president of WAI. “Our TRANSPO electronics division leads the industry in technical microchip innovations and we are proud to offer comprehensive lines in rotating electrical, engine management and wiper motor and window motor solutions including complete assemblies and wireless LIN 2 protocol connectivity. Our focus is to reduce install times and eliminate comebacks for installers.

“We support plug-and-play connectivity in the latest smart motors with all the bells and whistle features available — anti-pinch, rain sensor, adaptive settings replication, etc. This is driven by our design and manufacturing guideline — the synergistic design platform that inspires innovation and new technology improvements over existing OE designs.”

WAI leads the industry with 100% new no core programs that bring value, significantly reduce comebacks and keep customers happy with powerful, high endurance parts that are “built to last, built to perform.”

For more information, contact your local sales representative or visit waiglobal.com to see their extensive coverage and new product release page.

