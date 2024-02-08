 Auto Care Association Testifies Against Idaho Aftermarket Parts Bill

Auto Care Association Testifies Against Idaho Aftermarket Parts Bill

The Auto Care Association believes S.B. 1233 would hurt consumers by limiting choice and also have a negative effect on the aftermarket industry in Idaho.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Auto Care Association recently testified before the Idaho State Senate Commerce and Human Resources Committee in opposition to S.B. 1233, a bill that: (1) added headlamps, fenders, hoods, tail lamps and bumper components to the definition of aftermarket crash parts; (2) added language to written disclosure statements telling consumers that non-OEM crash parts may affect safety and performance of a vehicle, and (3) recommended that consumers consult with a qualified industry expert or repair shop before making any decisions regarding the use of non-OEM crash parts.

Idaho’s S.B. 1233 is a proposed amendment to Section 41-1328B of the Idaho Code, which would make it an “unfair claim settlement practice for an insurer to specify the use of non-OEM aftermarket crash parts in the repair of an insured person’s motor vehicle, or for a repair facility or installer to use non-OEM aftermarket crash parts to repair a vehicle, if the consumer has not been advised in writing.”

“In Idaho specifically, our industry provides over 12,492 jobs, generates $1.6 billion in economic activity and provides $679 million in wages,” said Tod Moore, manager, grassroots and advocacy, Auto Care Association. “S.B. 1233 would have immediate, detrimental effects on this otherwise vibrant aftermarket ecosystem, not to mention the negative effect it will have on consumers.”

Although S.B. 1233 had only recently been introduced in late January, it was swiftly advancing in the Idaho State Senate. Alongside Auto Care Association members, the association quickly took action to prevent the bill from becoming law, sending letters of opposition to the committee members highlighting its impact on aftermarket businesses in Idaho.

During the hearing, the committee heard testimony from individuals both supporting and opposing the bill before ultimately voting to hold the bill in committee and thus preventing it from moving forward. Similar legislation was also recently defeated in Washington state.

Some collision repairers are no doubt disappointed that the bill has been held in committee. Many feel that installing imitation crash parts on customers’ vehicles is not making the customer “whole” and does not restore the vehicle to its true pre-accident condition and value. Others feel these parts do not comply with an OEM-recommended repair and may compromise the structural integrity of the vehicle and jeopardize the safety of the customer and their family. There have also been complaints about the fit of some of these parts.

BodyShop Business is awaiting a response from the Idaho Autobody Craftsman Association on this latest development with S.B. 1233.

