New SEMA Show AI Chatbot to Enhance Attendee Experience

The SEMA Show is providing an AI-powered chatbot for the first time at its 2023 event. This new tool will give show attendees a valuable digital resource that can provide fast, accurate answers to user questions as the automotive aftermarket industry convenes in Las Vegas Oct. 31-Nov. 3. The chatbot is a collaboration between SEMA and 42Chat.

Nicknamed “Bessie”, the chatbot is part of SEMA’s ongoing commitment to innovate and improve the show experience. QR codes and direct text numbers will be placed around the show campus, providing convenient access.

Users can ask Bessie anything about the SEMA Show and receive curated, personal assistance 24 hours a day year-round. The chatbot will also learn as users ask questions, improving its ability to share information as it learns what questions the global community is asking the most.

“We are thrilled to offer a chatbot to more deeply engage our audience,” said Tom Gattuso, vice president of events for SEMA. “This tool aligns perfectly with our mission to empower our members, provide world-class support and advance the automotive aftermarket through constant innovation.”

Bessie is the latest in a series of information aids that help show attendees maximize their time. Other tools include a free mobile app currently available for download, and the SEMAShow.com website. All three digital tools are available 24/7, putting information at users’ fingertips whenever they need it most.

“The SEMA Show is a critical time for exhibitors and attendees looking to expand their businesses,” said Andy Tompkins, trade show director for SEMA. “By adding a chatbot to our already impressive array of communication resources, our attendees will be able to make the most of their time at the show and focus on making the connections that drive growth in the coming year.”

Showgoers can also email [email protected] or call (702) 943-3505 with any event- or association-related questions. The 2023 SEMA Show is receiving tremendous support from the automotive aftermarket and is forecasted to return to historic levels as one of the most highly anticipated trade shows in the country. To learn more, visit semashow.com.