Electude Partners with Advanced Vehicle Technology Group

Electude North America announced it has partnered with Advanced Vehicle Technology Group (AVTG) to provide training for Electude’s new Connect line of training aids. In addition, AVTG will offer train-the-trainer for educators planning on adding or expanding their instruction regarding hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs).

“Instructors have to justify their spending and return-on-investment for purchase of things like training aids,” said Darrell Christopher, director of sales, North America, Electude. “We believe just making and selling these devices is simply not enough, and that many customers will benefit from online or in-person training solutions designed to ensure they get the most from the devices and e-learning we provide.”

Added AVTG Founder and CEO Dave Macholz, “Electude already sets itself apart from other providers of training aids by integrating courseware with every device that teaches the student how to use the device and provides hands-on activities for using the device, which are also tracked and auto-graded to save the teacher time. My team at AVTG will work with schools adopting these products and ensure that they are set up, working properly and that teachers have strategies in-place for their use as part of their automotive curriculum before they start teaching with them.

“It is apparent that electric and hybrid vehicles are a ‘hot topic’ in automotive education. It is also a fact that many educators do not feel ready to teach the topic due to lack of their own hands-on experience, lack of proper equipment and vehicles for their shops and uncertainty about curriculum and learning materials. We at AVTG, especially via our partnership with Electude, will work hard to address these topics, including strategies for gaining access to funding to purchase what is needed to create a great student experience.”

Electude and AVTG will be at the Vision Hi Tech Training and Expo Feb. 29 to March 3 to introduce Connect goods and services, and will also hold a joint webinar with a focus on accessing grants for purchase of EV training equipment on Feb. 21 at 4 p.m. EST. To register for this webinar, click here.

To learn more about the cost, availability and courses offered by AVTG, visit avtg.org or email [email protected].

For more information on Electude, visit electude.com.