 Electude Partners with Advanced Vehicle Technology Group

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Electude Partners with Advanced Vehicle Technology Group

AVTG will work hard with Electude to make sure educators feel ready to teach EV and hybrid vehicle courses.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Electude North America announced it has partnered with Advanced Vehicle Technology Group (AVTG) to provide training for Electude’s new Connect line of training aids. In addition, AVTG will offer train-the-trainer for educators planning on adding or expanding their instruction regarding hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs). 

Related Articles

“Instructors have to justify their spending and return-on-investment for purchase of things like training aids,” said Darrell Christopher, director of sales, North America, Electude. “We believe just making and selling these devices is simply not enough, and that many customers will benefit from online or in-person training solutions designed to ensure they get the most from the devices and e-learning we provide.”

Added AVTG Founder and CEO Dave Macholz, “Electude already sets itself apart from other providers of training aids by integrating courseware with every device that teaches the student how to use the device and provides hands-on activities for using the device, which are also tracked and auto-graded to save the teacher time. My team at AVTG will work with schools adopting these products and ensure that they are set up, working properly and that teachers have strategies in-place for their use as part of their automotive curriculum before they start teaching with them.

“It is apparent that electric and hybrid vehicles are a ‘hot topic’ in automotive education. It is also a fact that many educators do not feel ready to teach the topic due to lack of their own hands-on experience, lack of proper equipment and vehicles for their shops and uncertainty about curriculum and learning materials. We at AVTG, especially via our partnership with Electude, will work hard to address these topics, including strategies for gaining access to funding to purchase what is needed to create a great student experience.”

Electude and AVTG will be at the Vision Hi Tech Training and Expo Feb. 29 to March 3 to introduce Connect goods and services, and will also hold a joint webinar with a focus on accessing grants for purchase of EV training equipment on Feb. 21 at 4 p.m. EST. To register for this webinar, click here.

To learn more about the cost, availability and courses offered by AVTG, visit avtg.org or email [email protected].     

For more information on Electude, visit electude.com.

You May Also Like

News

ASE Education Foundation Names New Assistant VP

Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation, announced that Virginia Oden has been named assistant vice president of the foundation.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation, announced that Virginia Oden has been named assistant vice president of the foundation.

In her role at the foundation, Oden will work closely with field managers, industry partners, state and national educators, and career and technical education (CTE) organizations.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
HD Repair Forum Advisory Board Welcomes New Members in 2024

The board leads the focus and direction of the HD Repair Forum’s annual conference.

By Jason Stahl
Ben’s Auto Body: Established in 1932

Ben Berounsky opened Ben’s Auto Body in Portsmouth, N.H., 1932 because the only guy in town repairing cars was the local blacksmith.

By Jason Stahl
NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Georgia Woman

The NABC, along with Travelers and Classic Collision, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Tucker, Ga., woman.

By Jason Stahl
AASP/NJ to Award $5K in NORTHEAST Dollars at Upcoming Show

Ten randomly selected show attendees will receive $500 toward the purchase of tools and equipment on the show floor.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

ADAS Calibrations of Florida Joins Car ADAS

ADAS Calibrations’ territory will extend from Orlando to North Fort Lauderdale.

By Jason Stahl
OEM Update

The latest news from the automakers.

By Jason Stahl
People on the Move

Recent personnel news that has appeared on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By Jason Stahl
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Feb. 5.

By Jason Stahl