 Body Bangin': NE Collision Conference Highlights with Ken Miller

Body Bangin’: NE Collision Conference Highlights with Ken Miller

Micki Woods interviews AASP/NJ President Ken Miller on highlights from the NORTHEAST Show.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Ken Miller, president of the AASP/NJ and co-owner of 821 Collision in North Haledon, N.J., on some of his top takeaways and most popular highlights from AASP/NJ’s NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: NE Collision Conference Highlights with Ken Miller:

Podcasts

I-CAR: Addressing the Tech Shortage and Training the Industry

Jason Stahl interviews I-CAR on new training courses it’s offering and what it’s doing to help ease the pain of the tech shortage.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Published:

In the latest episode of BodyShop Business: The Podcast, Jason Stahl interviews I-CAR Senior Director of Marketing Arianna Sherlock on some of I-CAR's latest initiatives, including new training courses, the creation of CollisionCareers.com and more.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below:

WIN: Solving the Tech Shortage One Woman at a Time

Jason Stahl interviews Women’s Industry Network representatives on their sponsorship campaign and role in addressing the tech shortage.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Simplifying ADAS Calibrations

Jason Stahl talks with Ryan Gerber of Hunter Engineering on collision repairers’ need for simplicity when it comes to ADAS repairs.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
The Power of Marketing: Getting Cars into Your Body Shop

Jason Stahl interviews Micki Woods on how to leverage marketing to get more cars in your door.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Take a Tour of the SEMA Garage ADAS Lab

Jason Stahl talks with Mike Muller about the ADAS R&D lab at the new SEMA Garage Detroit.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Body Bangin’: Overcoming Common Shop Challenges with Kyle Motzkus

Micki Woods interviews Kyle Motzkus of Hunter Auto Body on common challenges collision shops face.

By Jason Stahl
Body Bangin’: The Keys to Success with Louie Sharp

Micki Woods interviews Louie Sharp of Sharp Auto Body on life lessons learned from the Marines and how love conquers all.

By Jason Stahl
Body Bangin’: Stand Out in a Consolidator’s Market with John Shoemaker

Micki Woods interviews John Shoemaker of BASF on how to be “elite” in a consolidator’s market.

By Jason Stahl
Body Bangin’: EV Collision Repair Niche with Steve Baker

Micki Woods interviews Steve Baker of Windermere Collision Center on how the shop got prepared for repairing EVs.

By Jason Stahl