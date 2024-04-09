Body Bangin’: NE Collision Conference Highlights with Ken Miller

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Ken Miller, president of the AASP/NJ and co-owner of 821 Collision in North Haledon, N.J., on some of his top takeaways and most popular highlights from AASP/NJ’s NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: NE Collision Conference Highlights with Ken Miller: