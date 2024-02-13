Body Bangin’: EV Collision Repair Niche with Steve Baker

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Steve Baker, manager of Windermere Collision Center in Winter Garden, Fla., on his collision repair facility’s all-in approach on electric vehicle (EV) repair, developing specific processes for EVs and some of the difficulties they’ve run into in repairing them.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: EV Collision Repair Niche with Steve Baker