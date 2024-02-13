 Body Bangin': EV Collision Repair Niche with Steve Baker

EV Bizz

Body Bangin’: EV Collision Repair Niche with Steve Baker

Micki Woods interviews Steve Baker of Windermere Collision Center on how the shop got prepared for repairing EVs.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Steve Baker, manager of Windermere Collision Center in Winter Garden, Fla., on his collision repair facility’s all-in approach on electric vehicle (EV) repair, developing specific processes for EVs and some of the difficulties they’ve run into in repairing them.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: EV Collision Repair Niche with Steve Baker

