 Chrysler Unveils Chrysler Halcyon Autonomous EV Concept

The information source for the collision repair industry.
EV Bizz

Chrysler Unveils Chrysler Halcyon Autonomous EV Concept

The automaker will launch its first battery-electric vehicle in 2025 and will feature an all-electric portfolio in 2028.

By AMN Staff
Chrysler recently unveiled the Chrysler Halcyon Concept, a fully electrified autonomous electric vehicle (EV). Previously, the brand revealed the Chrysler Portal Concept in 2017, the Chrysler Airflow Concept in 2022 and the Chrysler Synthesis Cockpit Demonstrator in 2023.

“The Halcyon showcases innovative and sustainable mobility solutions that embrace technology and offer value to customers while delivering Harmony in Motion,” said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO – Stellantis.

Chrysler said it will launch its first battery-electric vehicle in 2025 and will feature an all-electric portfolio in 2028. The company says the Chrysler Halcyon Concept reinforces the brand’s commitment to the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 plan, which cultivates the electrified and more efficient propulsion systems that will enable Stellantis to cut its global carbon footprint by 50% by 2030 and to lead the transportation industry by achieving net carbon zero by 2038.

The Chrysler Halcyon Concept is underpinned by a full suite of technology from Stellantis, the company says, with complementary STLA Brain, STLA SmartCockpit and STLA AutoDrive technologies working together.

In Prepare Mode, a Stellantis AI virtual assistant​ preps for the day, notifying the driver and the Chrysler Halcyon Concept of upcoming events, Chrysler said. Using advanced STLA Brain and SmartCockpit technology, an Intelligent Cabin Comfort feature analyzes weather conditions and uses personalized preferences to set HVAC levels remotely. Predictive navigation, one of the concept’s many predictive interaction features, syncs with the driver’s calendar to ​prepare the vehicle for real-time traffic and navigation routing.

Chrysler said its Halcyon Concept imagines a future that uses innovative Dynamic Wireless Power Transfer (DWPT) technology to wirelessly recharge EVs traveling over specially equipped, dedicated road lanes without the need for chargers, charge cord or charging stations. Stellantis partnered in 2022 to demonstrate the potential of DWPT technology at the Arena del Futuro circuit in Chiari, Italy.

The concept also envisions incorporating Lyten 800V lithium-sulfur EV batteries that do not use nickel, cobalt or manganese, resulting in an estimated 60% lower carbon footprint than today’s best-in-class batteries, the company says. In May 2023, Stellantis Ventures, the corporate venture fund of Stellantis, announced an investment in Lyten to accelerate the commercialization of Lyten 3D Graphene applications for the mobility industry.

By Jason Stahl
