GM Launches EV First Responder Training

OEMs

New online content will help prepare first and second responders for emergency situations pertaining to electric vehicles.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

General Motors (GM) announced it has launched free new online training content for first responders to increase their awareness of electric vehicles (EVs) at GMEVfirstrespondertraining.com.

At GMEVfirstrespondertraining.com, first responders can find several videos and other information about additional resources available to them for continued awareness about EVs, as well as improved preparedness for their team.

“To the more than 5,000 first and second responders from over 700 different departments/agencies that we delivered the hands-on training to over the last two years across the United States and Canada, we sincerely thank you, and welcome you to review the content,” stated the GM Battery Electric Vehicle First Responder Training Team.

GM is hopeful that word spreads throughout the emergency response communities about their engagement efforts and also welcome feedback on the no-cost training.

Fore more information, visit GMEVfirstrespondertraining.com.

