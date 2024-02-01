GM Announces New Leadership at Customer Care and Aftersales

General Motors has named David Marsh as global vice president of Customer Care and Aftersales (CCA), replacing Josh Tavel who recently became senior vice president of Energy Storage and Propulsion, R&D and Manufacturing Engineering. Jennifer Goforth replaces Marsh as executive director North America Sales, Service and Marketing after leading the Global Aftersales Engineering and Service Operations organization.

Marsh has led CCA North America Sales, Service and Marketing since 2020. Prior to that, he served as general director, U.S. Field Operations and director of Service Parts Operation Holden in Australia. Marsh has more than 30 years of experience in the aftersales industry.

Goforth has led Global Aftersales Engineering and Service Operations since 2022. Prior to that, she served as director, Global Aftersales Mechanical Engineering. Over the past 10 years, she has held multiple engineering assignments supporting GM’s electrification strategy, including chief engineer for the Chevrolet Bolt EV in GM Korea and chief engineer for China Electrification. Goforth has more than 25 years of cross-functional experience across Manufacturing Engineering, Production, Product Engineering, Program Management and CCA.

“I want to thank David and Jennifer for their continued commitment and leadership,” said Marissa West, president, GM North America. “Their extensive experience and track records for success uniquely position them to continue the momentum and growth for our Customer Care and Aftersales business.”

GM’s CCA business provides design and technical services for all phases of vehicle design, service and repair. Through its 18 U.S.-based distribution centers, it supplies an extensive portfolio of parts and accessories for all GM vehicle brands worldwide to its expansive dealer network and aftermarket customers. These new executive leadership appointments take effect Feb. 1, 2024.