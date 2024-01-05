 Toyota Announces New Certified Collision Center

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
OEMs

Toyota Announces New Certified Collision Center

Toyota Motor North America, Inc. has announced Walker Toyota in Miamisburg, Ohio, as its newest Toyota Certified Collision Center.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers


Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (TMNA) has announced Walker Toyota in Miamisburg, Ohio, as its newest Toyota Certified Collision Center (TCCC). Collision centers can earn certification from Toyota based on meeting extensive criteria including advanced collision training, evaluation of collison center’s operations including facility, business practices, employee certifications and equipment benchmark achievements.

Related Articles

“It’s a privilege to have Walker Toyota earn the prestigious Toyota Collision Certification for their professionalism and ultimate dedication to the safety of our customers,” said Scott Henderson, senior manager of collision operations at TMNA. “This designation represents their ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, vehicle safety and quality, and factory-recommended repairs to surpass customers’ expectations.”

Today’s increasingly sophisticated vehicles feature an ever-growing number of components, parts and advanced materials, resulting in rapidly changing collision repair techniques and processes that require extensive
training of collision technicians to be able to perform complete repairs for maximum vehicle safety.

TCCC dealers are dedicated to improving collision repairs by repairing Toyota vehicles to exact repair procedures for the benefit of customers. Only a small percent of all collision centers nationwide meet Toyota’s rigorous training requirements for collision center managers, estimators and repair and refinish technicians needed to achieve designation as a Toyota Certified Collision Center.

You May Also Like

OEMs

American Honda Adds UpdatePromise to Service Connect Program

UpdatePromise will help Honda and Acura dealers give their consumers more control by streamlining their appointment process.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

America Honda announced it has added UpdatePromise to the Honda Service Connect and Acura Service Connect Programs for Honda and Acura dealerships to give their consumers a first-class experience with UpdatePromise’s end-to-end Consumer Experience Management System (CEMS). With UpdatePromise, dealerships can streamline their appointment process through the Honda or Acura Owners Portal, Internavi vehicle telematics service, HondaLink or AcuraLink apps, and marketing integrations.

Read Full Article

More OEMs Posts
GM Celebrates National Skilled Trades Day

In recognition of National Skilled Trades Day, celebrated the first Wednesday in May each year, GM Customer Care and Aftersales thanks the more than 40,000 skilled auto technicians across its dealerships.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Mazda Launches Collision Network for Consumers

New online resources including a facility locator make it easy for vehicle owners to find auto body shops that meet Mazda’s high standards for proper and safe repair.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
UpdatePromise to Power Honda and Acura Tire Program

Participating Honda and Acura dealerships will now be able to transparently communicate tire safety condition using near real-time visual displays of tire tread depth and alignment conditions while in the service lane with consumers.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Ford Forms Distinct Auto Units for EV and ICE Vehicles

Ford Blue and Ford Model e will be two distinct but strategically interdependent auto businesses aimed at outperforming both legacy automakers and new EV competitors.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

SCRS Recognizes Toyota for Support of 2023 OEM Summit, RDE

The SCRS is recognizing Toyota Motor North America as one of the leading sponsors of the 2023 Repairer Driven Education series and OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit at the SEMA Show.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
OEM Certification: The Wave of the Future?

More OEMs are pushing auto body shop certification in the interest of quality repairs and keeping customers happy.

By Jason Stahl
Toyota Motor North America Selects CCC Parts Technology 

CCC announced that Toyota Motor North America will use CCC Promote to support Toyota and Lexus dealers across the U.S. in their parts marketing efforts.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Continued Industry Emphasis: OEM Certifications

As we know, the collision repair industry is ever changing. In the beginning, customers had two options for repair: having the vehicle repaired at their car’s dealership or independent body shops. If the customer opted to take their vehicle to the dealership, they would often find more expensive bodywork, but if they chose to take

By Fix Auto