SCRS Recognizes Toyota for Support of 2023 OEM Summit, RDE

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) is recognizing Toyota Motor North America as one of the leading sponsors of the 2023 Repairer Driven Education (RDE) series and OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit at the SEMA Show.

“Our industry is faced with an expectation for constant evolution and adaptation that matches the rapidly advancing technology found in the vehicles we repair,” said Aaron Schulenburg, executive director of SCRS. “Companies like Toyota understand and embrace the need for strong educational forums that lift the industry and the independent businesses within it. Toyota was one of the first companies to commit to involvement in 2023, after a long track record of support and participation in the events over the years. Together, our organizations, along with all the amazing subject matter experts sharing their insights as a part of the program, are actively working on our collective promise to deliver the most relevant exchange of knowledge to the collision repair industry.”

Toyota will be featured in the program lineup as a part of the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit on Thursday, Nov. 2 in room S233 from 9-10:30 a.m. during Session I – Understanding OEM Insurance. An increasing array of automakers have begun to offer exclusive insurance products designed and underwritten to deliver unique coverage to complement their vehicles. As programs mature and expand across the U.S., so does the potential to positively impact the consumer experience during the claims and repair process.

As one of three presenters, Rob Spencer, president of Toyota Insurance and vice president of Toyota Motor Credit Corporation (TMCC), will take the stage to discuss Toyota Insurance, which serves as Toyota’s product development and distribution channel for new and innovative automotive insurance offerings and data utilization. In his role, Spencer is responsible for leading the Toyota insurance organization and developing Toyota’s strategy to commercialize branded insurance products and services enabled by new vehicle-based connected technologies, which encourage safe driving and enhance the Toyota ownership experience. Spencer will be joined by Andrew Rose, president of OnStar Insurance and Mike Slattery, head of insurance for Rivian.

To register for RDE at the SEMA Show, click here or visit Map Your Show to plan your SEMA week.