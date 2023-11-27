AASP/NJ Names Lodi’s Main Auto Body Shop of the Year

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that member shop Main Auto Body (Lodi, N.J). received well-deserved recognition when the association presented owner Michael Giamo with the 2023 Stan Wilson/New Jersey Automotive Body Shop of the Year Award at its October annual meeting.

The award, named in honor of the former AASP/NJ board member who was instrumental in the early days of AASP/NJ, is given annually to an outstanding member shop for its contributions to the association and the industry-at-large.

Giamo first opened Main Auto Body in 1976 in Garfield and later moved his business to Lodi in 1984, where it has been located ever since. A longtime member of AASP/NJ, Giamo says he values the membership as it helps him stay current on industry events and information. He has been a regular attendee at the association’s flagship event, the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show, since the early days, and is an avid reader of AASP/NJ’s magazine, New Jersey Automotive, published by Thomas Greco Publishing.

“I was so surprised,” Giamo said of receiving the honor. “There are likely so many other shops more eligible. I’ve been here for a long time, and I’ve seen so many things over the past 47 years. The transformation has been incredible. Back then, we wrote estimates by hand. Electronics in vehicles nowadays have changed things so much. It was very nice to have been given this award, and I’m very happy.”

Held at Gran Centurions in Clark in late October, the annual meeting also featured the presentation of the Russ Robson Scholarship, AASP/NJ Hall of Fame induction and the election of AASP/NJ board members including its new president.