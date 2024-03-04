 General Motors to Invest $23M in Charlotte Parts Distribution Center

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
OEMs

General Motors to Invest $23M in Charlotte Parts Distribution Center

The investment will be used to continue increasing workplace safety and modernizing operations to prepare for industry growth.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

General Motors Co. has announced plans to invest $23 million in its Customer Care and Aftersales (CCA) Charlotte Parts Distribution Center in North Carolina. The investment will be used to continue increasing workplace safety and modernizing operations to prepare for industry growth.

Related Articles

“We are investing in our warehouse operations to proactively address the growing number of vehicles on the road and better support our customers and dealers,” said David Marsh, GM global vice president, Customer Care and Aftersales. “Our goal is to create an environment which minimizes ergonomic stressors on our employees while they continue to deliver the right part, to the right place, at the right time to our customers.”

The Charlotte-based facility has a smaller physical footprint compared to other GM distribution centers; however, it is among the highest in volume with more than 40,000 parts stocked. The investment will modernize operations to aid in maximizing storage space, reducing physically demanding work on employees and improving order fulfillment time. The technology scheduled to be implemented includes:

  • Automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) which includes a grid-like storage and retrieval system utilizing machines to pull specific parts from shelving. It is expected to increase storage capacity by 11% and also reduce the need for manual lifting by employees.
  • Robotics and conveyance systems to bring sorted materials to an employee, reducing the amount of required walking and repetitive movements for employees.
  • Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) to bring orders to employees to complete final shipping processes for dealer orders.

This investment builds on the more than $120.5 million commitment, announced in 2023, into three CCA facilities located in Memphis, Tenn.; Ypsilanti, Mich.; and Burton, Mich. These investments were also to implement technology to enhance workplace safety by easing physically demanding work.

“We’re genuinely excited about GM’s investment in our facility, a significant step towards easing the ergonomic stress on our workers,” said Darrell Turlington, UAW 2404 shop chairman. “This investment highlights our dedication to improving workplace conditions and bolsters our ability to continue growing and serving our customers with unwavering commitment. Together, we’re moving towards a more efficient and supportive future.”

The system is scheduled to begin installation in June 2024 and expected to be operational by August 2025.

The Charlotte Parts Distribution Center opened in 1999 and ships approximately 420,000 customer orders per month. It currently employs approximately 132 people and most team members are represented by UAW Local 2404.

You May Also Like

OEMs

Toyota Announces New Certified Collision Center

Toyota Motor North America, Inc. has announced Walker Toyota in Miamisburg, Ohio, as its newest Toyota Certified Collision Center.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Published:

Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (TMNA) has announced Walker Toyota in Miamisburg, Ohio, as its newest Toyota Certified Collision Center (TCCC). Collision centers can earn certification from Toyota based on meeting extensive criteria including advanced collision training, evaluation of collison center’s operations including facility, business practices, employee certifications and equipment benchmark achievements.

Read Full Article

More OEMs Posts
Toyota Invests $8 Billion in N.C. EV Battery Plant

This investment adds capacity to support battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Hyundai Announces EV Battery Manufacturing Joint Venture in U.S.

Hyundai Motor Group and LGES signed a memorandum of understanding to produce EV batteries in the U.S. and further accelerate Hyundai’s electrification efforts in North America.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
GM Honors Automotive Techs on National Skilled Trades Day

General Motors Customer Care and Aftersales is recognizing the vital role that the more than 40,000 skilled auto technicians across GM dealerships bring to the GM owner experience.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
GM to Invest More Than $100 Million in CCA Facility

General Motors Co. has announced plans to invest more than $100 million in its Customer Care and Aftersales (CCA) Davison Road Processing Center in Burton, Mich.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

American Honda Partners with I-CAR

I-CAR will soon provide 10 required online courses for collision repair facilities in the Honda/Acura network.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Wejo, Ford Expand End-to-End Insurance Offerings Across U.S.

With the help of Wejo and Ford’s collaboration, insurers will be able to better understand driving behaviors through connected vehicle data and insights.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CerebrumX to Tap into Ford Connected Vehicle Data

CerebrumX will incorporate Ford connected vehicle data to support its data-driven usage-based insurance as-a-service model for insurers.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
American Honda Adds UpdatePromise to Service Connect Program

UpdatePromise will help Honda and Acura dealers give their consumers more control by streamlining their appointment process.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers