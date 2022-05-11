 American Honda Adds UpdatePromise to Honda Service Connect Program
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

American Honda Adds UpdatePromise to Service Connect Program

on

GM Celebrates National Skilled Trades Day

on

Mazda Launches Collision Network for Consumers

on

UpdatePromise to Power Honda and Acura Tire Program
Advertisement
ADAS and Older Vehicles

ADAS and Glass, Part 2

Common calibration failures related to glass repair and replacement.

ADAS and Glass, Part 1

ADAS has changed the game when it comes to replacing windshields on today's vehicles.

MORE POST

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

Trending Now

News: Certified Collision Group Adds Industry Veteran to Leadership Team

Associations: AASP-MN to Hold Protest on Labor Rates at State House

Products: Bosch Releases 4.21 Software Update for ADS Scan Tools

OEMs: American Honda Adds UpdatePromise to Service Connect Program

Current Issues

May 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

OEMs

American Honda Adds UpdatePromise to Service Connect Program

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

America Honda announced it has added UpdatePromise to the Honda Service Connect and Acura Service Connect Programs for Honda and Acura dealerships to give their consumers a first-class experience with UpdatePromise’s end-to-end Consumer Experience Management System (CEMS). With UpdatePromise, dealerships can streamline their appointment process through the Honda or Acura Owners Portal, Internavi vehicle telematics service, HondaLink or AcuraLink apps, and marketing integrations.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Honda and Acura dealerships can give their consumers more control and sense of transparency by streamlining their appointment process and keeping them connected and engaged with the dealership throughout their vehicle’s service lifecycle.

Consumers can schedule open recall appointments directly from their HondaLink or AcuraLink app, the Owners Portal and their in-vehicle navigation system, and UpdatePromise will coordinate the appointment with parts availability and auto shipping. Deep-linking integrations with Honda and Acura marketing emails will also automatically add the service of choice and apply any discounts to their appointment from the email offer without the consumer having to search or enter additional information.

Advertisement

Dealers will benefit from factory service menus, recall and product updates, integrated marketing, Honda and Acura Owners Site integration, as well as Connected Car features and integrations through UpdatePromise’s CEMS solution.

UpdatePromise’s integration with Honda’s Service Connect program also allows consumers and dealers to maximize their service appointments by having all their repairs completed in one visit. Available recall appointment dates for consumers are determined by parts availability at their preferred dealership. Meaning, consumers can only book their appointment if a part needed for the recall service is currently available for the recall. Parts are automatically ordered for the consumer’s preferred dealership based on availability and appointment date to ensure the part is available when the consumer arrives for their appointment.

Advertisement

Additional UpdatePromise scheduler features include:

  • Automatic appointment confirmation and reminder texts are sent to consumers to decrease no-show rates.
  • Shop capacity is customizable to the dealership’s preferences and settings.
  • Manage multiple calendars with one log-in for BDC users with assigned permissions.
  • Tentative appointments allow dealerships to book future appointments without
  • impacting capacity.
  • Service financing integration, known as UpdatePromisE-Pay Powered by Sunbit, is built into the appointment scheduling workflow for consumers to have more payment options.
  • Robust reporting helps dealerships stay proactive with their consumers and their needs, as well as their team and how to improve performance month over month.

For more information on UpdatePromise, visit updatepromise.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

OEMs: Toyota Announces $90 Million Investment in EV Production

OEMs: Honda Introduces New Honda Sensing 360 System

OEMs: Nissan Opens New Safety Advancement Lab in North America

OEMs: Subaru Selects Certified Collision Care as Exclusive Partner

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business