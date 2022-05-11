American Honda Adds UpdatePromise to Honda Service Connect Program

America Honda announced it has added UpdatePromise to the Honda Service Connect and Acura Service Connect Programs for Honda and Acura dealerships to give their consumers a first-class experience with UpdatePromise’s end-to-end Consumer Experience Management System (CEMS). With UpdatePromise, dealerships can streamline their appointment process through the Honda or Acura Owners Portal, Internavi vehicle telematics service, HondaLink or AcuraLink apps, and marketing integrations.

Honda and Acura dealerships can give their consumers more control and sense of transparency by streamlining their appointment process and keeping them connected and engaged with the dealership throughout their vehicle’s service lifecycle. Consumers can schedule open recall appointments directly from their HondaLink or AcuraLink app, the Owners Portal and their in-vehicle navigation system, and UpdatePromise will coordinate the appointment with parts availability and auto shipping. Deep-linking integrations with Honda and Acura marketing emails will also automatically add the service of choice and apply any discounts to their appointment from the email offer without the consumer having to search or enter additional information.

Dealers will benefit from factory service menus, recall and product updates, integrated marketing, Honda and Acura Owners Site integration, as well as Connected Car features and integrations through UpdatePromise’s CEMS solution. UpdatePromise’s integration with Honda’s Service Connect program also allows consumers and dealers to maximize their service appointments by having all their repairs completed in one visit. Available recall appointment dates for consumers are determined by parts availability at their preferred dealership. Meaning, consumers can only book their appointment if a part needed for the recall service is currently available for the recall. Parts are automatically ordered for the consumer’s preferred dealership based on availability and appointment date to ensure the part is available when the consumer arrives for their appointment.

