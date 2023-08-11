 ADAS Update: 10,000 Miles and Going

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Technical

ADAS Update: 10,000 Miles and Counting

It took me 10,000 miles, but I finally figured out how to turn off my lane departure warning.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl

Well, I just hit 10,000 miles on my new 2023 Honda Civic Sport equipped with Honda Sensing ADAS technology that I bought in January (yes, I drive a lot). I went from the Stone Age to the Space Age when I traded in my 2009 Honda Civic with 215,000 miles, and to be honest, it’s been awesome.

Related Articles

First off, I learned how to turn off the lane departure warning. It was annoying, especially when merging onto highways when you’re not necessarily using an indicator yet crossing over painted lines. When I told this to an ADAS expert friend, he cracked, “So you’ll be the guy I’ll steer clear from on the highway.” What? Just because I disabled lane departure warning? I don’t think that makes my vehicle any less safe.

Another new thing I had not seen before: the word BRAKE in all capital letters in an orange rectangle flashing on and off on the dash when someone merged in front of me very close at high speed. Clearly the car sensed a pending front collision (rear collision for the yahoo who cut me off) and was telling me to brake; the vehicle was probably seconds away from braking itself. But the dingleberry speedster sped off so fast, the imminent danger cleared when enough distance between my front bumper and his rear bumper was gained.

Also for the first time, I heard a rapid succession of beeps as I was wheeling out of my company’s parking lot one day after the whistle blew. Apparently, my front bumper got too close to a fellow employee’s rear bumper as I was pulling out — the sensors! I appreciated the warning.

And finally, the “maintenance due soon” light came on. I had checked the oil life around 6,000 miles because I was a little worried, as in the past I had gotten an oil change every 5,000 miles. I hit a button on the steering wheel and scrolled through a bunch of menu items to check and was surprised to see it was still 50%! So now that the car has eclipsed 10,000 miles with 15% oil life left, it informed me that it was time for its first checkup. Hopefully I didn’t get too focused on oil life and neglect other maintenance items, but it’s a new car! And a Honda no less! I figured it could take piling on many miles before its first visit to the service center.

All in all, I’ve gotten used to this ADAS thing. It’s like the old saying about air conditioning: once you have it, you can never not have it. Now if I can just figure out how to disable the feature that flashes the speed limit of whatever street I’m on …

You May Also Like

Diagnostics

In-Car Technology: New Challenges for Collision Shops

Whether it’s an EV or a gas-powered vehicle, today’s in-car technology is presenting new challenges for collision and auto repair shops.

Avatar
By Brian Herron

The sales of electric vehicles (EVs) made significant strides in 2022, and not just because inventory levels of gas-powered vehicles were still depressed. Aided by stricter emissions goals introduced by the government, more people are becoming interested in EVs. And if the U.S. had a better charge infrastructure, the number of EVs on the roads might already be triple what it is today. 

Read Full Article

More Technical Posts
Spot Welders: One of the Best Investments You Can Make

Squeeze-type resistance spot welders have improved shops’ ability to duplicate factory welds. But knowing how to use and maintain them correctly is a critical piece to making the investment pay off.

By Mitch Becker
Vehicle Electronics: The Future Is Much Closer Than You Think

If you haven’t come up with a plan for new vehicle electronics or servicing battery-electric vehicles, maybe you should … because the future is already at your door.

By Mitch Becker
Glue Pull Repair Q&A with Dent Fix’s Erik Spitznagel 

Why is everybody talking about glue pulling right now?

By Jason Stahl
Glue Pull Repair: Efficient and Clean Repairs

Repair methods must evolve to keep up with changing technology, and one relatively new method of collision repair that’s growing in popularity, relevance and value is glue pull repair.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Take a Tour of the SEMA Garage ADAS Lab

Jason Stahl talks with Mike Muller about the ADAS R&D lab at the new SEMA Garage Detroit.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Autel Releases 2023 ADAS Calibration Coverage

New is a first-in-the-industry DTC analysis feature to provide causes and solutions for ADAS sensor and component faults.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Seven Automakers Unite to Create EV Charging Network

The joint venture aims to become the leading network of reliable high-powered charging stations in North America.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Car ADAS Opens New Calibration Center in Atlanta

Car ADAS Solutions has announced the opening of its second calibration training and certification center in Atlanta, Ga.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers