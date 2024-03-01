 Steering Angle Sensor Service

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Diagnostics

Steering Angle Sensor Service

Ninety percent of the time when a steering angle sensor code is active, it means the sensor needs to be calibrated.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel
Andrew Markel is an ASE-certified technician and former service writer, and he brings this practical knowledge to the Babcox Media team as director of content.
Published:

You just finished a car or truck alignment or other repair that might have disconnected power to the vehicle. You pulled the vehicle off the lift and parked it in the lot. The customer pulls away and, within five minutes, they are back complaining an ABS, stability control or ADAS light is illuminated or a warning message is displayed. What happened?

Related Articles

When you scan for codes, you will find codes C1306, C1307 or another proprietary DTC indicating a malfunction with the steering angle sensor. Depending on the vehicle, these codes indicate a malfunction, inability to find the center or end stops, or missing calibration of the steering angle sensor.

Ninety percent of the time when a steering angle sensor code is active, it means the sensor needs to be calibrated. The other 10% of the time, the sensor has failed or there is an issue with the communication network sharing the data from the sensors.

The calibration process typically involves learning the center and end stops of the steering rack. Some systems require a static calibration in a bay with a scan tool attached. Others require a dynamic calibration which might need to be initiated with a scan tool. Other systems will perform the calibration automatically after a drive cycle.

If the calibration process can’t be completed, it will set a code for the steering angle sensor. Some proprietary codes will indicate why it aborted a steering angle sensor reset. If a code is not active, look at the datastream PIDs to see if the data changes when the steering wheel is moved.

If you are looking for the steering angle sensor data, it could be in several modules. Conventional systems connect the steering angle sensor to the ABS module, which is connected to a high-speed network like CAN. Vehicles with electric power steering typically have the sensors connected to the steering module that communicates with the engine control module to ensure engine speed does not drop when the driver turns the wheel. The steering module is connected to a CAN bus with the ABS and ECM. Another configuration might be to have a “sensor cluster” that communicates on the CAN network on its own.

The steering angle on your scan tool might be in degrees, but on some vehicles it could be a numerical value. Check the service information for the correct values. Most scan tools will have data from two steering angle sensors. Some vehicles will not use zero as the number for centered. Look at the service information. Also, some vehicles might require calibrating the motor position sensor that is located on the rack.

Engineers use two or three steering angle sensors in the column for redundancy and to double-check data. For some vehicles, the angle will have 180 degrees of difference. Other sensors that reveal data and codes are the yaw and lateral acceleration sensors. Dynamic-calibration vehicles will look at data from these sensors to confirm a change in steering angle results in a change in direction for the vehicle. If the sensor is not working or has active codes, a static or dynamic steering angle recalibration will not be possible.

On some vehicles, the steering sensor cluster is part of a module that may include functions for the turn signals, steering wheel, audio controls and wipers. This module is not a box, but part of the column and might have multiple CAN lines coming out of it. Often, the SAS cluster cannot be replaced on its own, instead requiring replacement of the entire unit.

ADAS Connection

The steering angle is used by many ADAS functions, from blind-spot detection to autonomous driving. If the steering angle sensor is not calibrated, it could lead to the false activation of many ADAS systems. The most annoying malfunction is the false activation of the lane departure system. Even the smallest of errors in the SAS can make the vehicle think the driver is trying to steer into an oncoming lane. Some systems may just shake the seat, while other systems might try to steer the vehicle back into the lane.

You May Also Like

Diagnostics

ADAS: You Know the Old Saying About Assuming

The world of electronics is changing so fast that making assumptions can put a shop in a very dangerous place.

Mitch Becker
By Mitch Becker
Mitch Becker has been a collision industry trainer for 30 years and an I-CAR instructor for more than 25 years. Contact him at (763) 585-6411 or [email protected].
Published:

Vehicle manufacturers build vehicles. They put years of research and design into every vehicle and model they sell. The manufacturers stake their brand and personal reputation on that platform rolling off the assembly line. They believe that through research, design and testing, their complex vehicle designs will perform as intended for the owners and their families while driving down the road to the unfortunate incident of a crash. They research and assemble the vehicle to be durable, sustainable, safe and survivable throughout its entire expected life. 

Read Full Article

More Diagnostics Posts
Why Did the Vehicle Calibration Fail?

This question is asked hundreds if not thousands of times every day in body shops across the country, but unfortunately the answers are not simple.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Alignments and Calibrations: Do You Line Up?

Today’s electronic features that provide safety and assist drivers in daily driving rely on the alignment to function correctly.

By Mitch Becker
Laying Out Your Shop for ADAS/EV Repairs

With 89% of the vehicles being manufactured today equipped with some form of ADAS, rethinking your electronics layout or plan might be in order.

By Mitch Becker
Are Modern Cars with ADAS Really Safer?

Studies suggest that ADAS technologies can significantly reduce the likelihood of accidents and injuries on the road.

By Joe Keene

Other Posts

The Success and Growth of OEM Calibration

Jason Stahl talks with James Rodis and Andy Hipwell on the growth and expansion of OEM Calibration.

By Jason Stahl
AAA Study Shows Automatic Emergency Braking Not Foolproof

Based on the study, drivers should not solely rely on advanced driving systems such as AEB to prevent collisions.

By Jason Stahl
Auto Body Repair: The Right Way, the Wrong Way and Another Way

In a perfect world, every repairer would make the right decisions in every repair, but we don’t live in a perfect world.

By Barrett Smith
Navigating the Intricate Landscape of Coatings and ADAS

With refinish and ADAS, the theme time and time again comes back to: check the OEM repair recommendations.

By AkzoNobel Staff