Toyota Announces New Certified Collision Center



Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (TMNA) announced that Capitol Auto Group Collision Center in Salem, Ore., is its newest Toyota Certified Collision Center (TCCC). Collision centers can earn certification from Toyota based on meeting extensive criteria including advanced collision training and evaluation of a collison center’s operations including facility, business practices, employee certifications and equipment benchmark achievements.

“It’s a privilege to have Capitol Auto Group Collision Center earn the prestigious Toyota Collision Certification for their professionalism and ultimate dedication to the safety of our customers,” said Scott Henderson, senior manager of collision operations for TMNA. “This designation represents their ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, vehicle safety and quality, and factory-recommended repairs to surpass customers’ expectations.”

Today’s increasingly sophisticated vehicles feature an ever-growing number of components, parts and advanced materials, resulting in rapidly changing collision repair techniques and processes that require extensive training of collision technicians to be able to perform complete repairs for maximum vehicle safety.

TCCC dealers are dedicated to improving collision repairs by repairing Toyota vehicles to exact repair procedures for the benefit of customers. Only a small percent of all collision centers nationwide meet Toyota’s rigorous training requirements for collision center managers, estimators, and repair and refinish technicians needed to achieve designation as a TCCC.