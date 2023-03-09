 American Honda Partners with I-CAR

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
OEMs

American Honda Partners with I-CAR

I-CAR will soon provide 10 required online courses for collision repair facilities in the Honda/Acura network.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

 I-CAR announced that American Honda Motor Company has enhanced its partnership with I-CAR.

Related Articles

“The team at I-CAR is excited to support Honda/Acura with future delivery of 10 required online courses for collision repair facilities in their network,” said Greg Ross, vice president of sales and marketing for I-CAR. 

The transition to I-CAR’s learning management system will support technicians with streamlined training easily accessible in one platform alongside all other I-CAR courses. It also enables those repair facilities that currently have a Gold Class training subscription to complete their Honda network training requirements with no additional fees. 

“We are eager to soon provide the Honda/Acura network locations with the opportunity to receive accessible and relevant education that fulfills their network requirements while training towards I-CAR’s highest industry credentials,” Ross said.

“At Honda, we are dedicated to providing our customers with the highest level of service and expertise,” said Dane Rounkles, wholesale parts marketing national manager for American Honda Motor Company. “Our recent achievement of having 96% in I-CAR’s Gold Class program within our network is a testament to this commitment. We are proud to have a knowledgeable and educated network and will continue to strive for excellence in everything we do.”

The online courses will be available at I-CAR.com soon for both the Honda/Acura Certified Collision Network, including 1,800 repair centers, and all collision repair professionals.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Toyota Announces $90 Million Investment in EV Production

To help meet the demand for vehicle electrification, Toyota has announced an additional $90 million investment for two of its U.S. manufacturing facilities.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

To help meet that demand for vehicle electrification, Toyota has announced an additional $90 million investment for two of its U.S. manufacturing facilities:

Toyota West Virginia (TMMWV) — $73 Million

This investment comes on the heels of the $240 million investment announced in November and will increase hybrid transaxle production capacity to 600,000 units per year. With this funding, TMMWV will also begin assembling an estimated 120,000 rear motor stators per year, a key component in electric motors. Currently, a team of more than 2,000 build approximately one million engines and transmissions annually for many of Toyota’s North American-assembled vehicles. With today’s announcement, Toyota has invested more than $2 billion in its West Virginia plant.

Read Full Article

More OEMs Posts
Honda Introduces New Honda Sensing 360 System

With an expanded sensory range around the entire vehicle, Honda Sensing 360 removes blind spots to enhance collision avoidance.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Nissan Opens New Safety Advancement Lab in North America

The Safety Advancement Lab expansion provides Nissan the onsite capability to conduct full vehicle crash testing, vehicle certification, advanced development testing and benchmarking.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Subaru Selects Certified Collision Care as Exclusive Partner

The program will identify, certify and promote dealership and independent facilities as collision repair providers of choice to Subaru drivers across Canada.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Honda Appoints Assistant Manager of Certified Collision Programs

American Honda Motor Co., Inc. has appointed John Chambers as assistant manager of the ProFirst Certified Collision and Honda and Acura Certified Collision programs.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Vehicle ADAS: I Dumped My Old Car for a Computer

It was surprisingly not too hard to say goodbye to my old jalopy.

By Jason Stahl
Welding on a Hybrid or Electric Vehicle

As more and more HEVs and EVs roll into your shop, there are considerations to take when welding.

By Dirk Fuchs
I-CAR Offers Free Live Stream on Corrosion Protection

This latest episode of I-CAR’s Repairer’s Realm will take place on Dec. 28 at noon CST and discuss the proper steps that should be taken when applying corrosion protection.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
I-CAR Announces New Vehicle Technology and Trends Course

The one-hour online course looks ahead at the scale and scope of today’s technology-driven era of repairs.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers