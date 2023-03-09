American Honda Partners with I-CAR

I-CAR announced that American Honda Motor Company has enhanced its partnership with I-CAR.

“The team at I-CAR is excited to support Honda/Acura with future delivery of 10 required online courses for collision repair facilities in their network,” said Greg Ross, vice president of sales and marketing for I-CAR.

The transition to I-CAR’s learning management system will support technicians with streamlined training easily accessible in one platform alongside all other I-CAR courses. It also enables those repair facilities that currently have a Gold Class training subscription to complete their Honda network training requirements with no additional fees.

“We are eager to soon provide the Honda/Acura network locations with the opportunity to receive accessible and relevant education that fulfills their network requirements while training towards I-CAR’s highest industry credentials,” Ross said.

“At Honda, we are dedicated to providing our customers with the highest level of service and expertise,” said Dane Rounkles, wholesale parts marketing national manager for American Honda Motor Company. “Our recent achievement of having 96% in I-CAR’s Gold Class program within our network is a testament to this commitment. We are proud to have a knowledgeable and educated network and will continue to strive for excellence in everything we do.”

The online courses will be available at I-CAR.com soon for both the Honda/Acura Certified Collision Network, including 1,800 repair centers, and all collision repair professionals.