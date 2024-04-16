 Axalta Named 2023 General Motors Supplier of the Year

Axalta Named 2023 General Motors Supplier of the Year

GM selects winners based on performance, innovation, cultural alignment with GM’s values and commitment to achieving GM’s ambitious goals.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years.
Published:

Axalta Coating Systems announced it was recently recognized by General Motors as a top global supplier of 2023 during its annual Supplier of the Year recognition event in Miami. In total, 86 suppliers were recognized with a Supplier of the Year award.

“We are proud to be recognized by General Motors again as a 2023 Supplier of the Year,” said Hadi Awada, president, Global Mobility Coatings, Axalta. “Through our strong relationship, we provide innovative products like AquaEC and our low carbon footprint sustainable coating system, and services like our COATS Model to GM, and strive to help them create advanced vehicles while also furthering our mutual sustainability goals.”

Added Jeff Morrison, vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain (GPSC), General Motors, “We’re honored to partner with these top suppliers who have made notable contributions to our transformation. Together, we’re pushing boundaries, pioneering new technologies and redefining what’s possible. Their innovation and support are critical to helping us deliver the world-class vehicles our customers have to come expect.”

A global, cross-functional GM team rigorously selects Supplier of the Year award winners based on performance, innovation, cultural alignment with GM’s values and commitment to achieving GM’s ambitious goals.

The GPSC Priority Wheel guides the selection process, prioritizing the customer in every aspect of supply chain decision-making. This framework prioritizes three core values: safety, inclusion and relationships. These foundational values underpin all other priorities, including sustainability, innovation, execution, resilience and profitability.

By emphasizing these values, GPSC fosters a robust, diverse, collaborative partnership ecosystem that drives mutual success for GM and its suppliers.

For more information on Axalta, visit axalta.com.

