 GM to Educate Consumers on Assisted Driving

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

GM to Educate Consumers on Assisted Driving

General Motors has launched a consumer education program called “Hands Free, Eyes On" to encourage consumer confidence in the use of ADAS systems.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

General Motors announced it has launched a consumer education program called “Hands Free, Eyes On” to encourage consumer confidence in the use of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) as part of GM’s larger commitment to the safe deployment of these technologies. To avoid concern and confusion about the benefits of ADAS as they become more widely available, GM intends to give consumers more information so that they’re informed, excited and confident in the technology.

Related Articles

“We know that to help achieve our vision of zero crashes, we must increase the adoption of ADAS and proactively highlight the benefits they offer,” said Scott Miller, GM vice president, Software Defined Vehicle and Operating System. “To increase usage, we must help drivers understand how currently available technologies like Super Cruise work and the responsibility drivers have when using ADAS features. We want customers to be assured of what we are doing to safely deploy these technologies.”

The “Hands Free, Eyes On” program is designed to explain the current state of ADAS — from active safety to hands-free features like Super Cruise — available to customers, all of which require the driver’s constant attention to the road, versus fully autonomous driving which does not require driver intervention. With a hands-free enabled vehicle like one equipped with Super Cruise, the driver is responsible for the vehicle’s operation. That means their eyes need to be on the road at all times, even when their hands are free.

GM is committed to the safe deployment of current and future ADAS systems and believes part of this is helping consumers to understand their capabilities and how to properly use them. 

Core elements of safe deployment include:

  • A commitment to testing and validation
  • Integrating a comprehensive set of sensor technologies
  • Ensuring technologies have driver attention systems
  • Keeping GM’s maps updated by monitoring roads and working with the public sector
  • Educating consumers and other stakeholders

GM will share free ADAS educational resources and best practices on GM.com and GM social channels. Content will be continuously updated.

You May Also Like

Associations

AASP/NJ to Host Repair Planning Seminar

“What’s Next? Repair Planning and Repair Logic” will take place on Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at Indasa USA Training Facility in Fairfield, N.J.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

As a follow-up to its successful June meeting on laws and regulations, the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) will host the second part in an ongoing series of discussions on how to improve and succeed in the automotive repair industry with “What’s Next? Repair Planning and Repair Logic” on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at Indasa USA Training Facility in Fairfield, N.J.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Classic Collision Adds Two New Locations in Florida

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Buchholz Paint & Auto Body in Gainesville, Fla.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Hunter Appoints New Regional Manager for Australasia

Hunter Engineering introduces Adam Caddeo as its new regional manager for parts of Europe and Australasia.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Recent news in the MSO and consolidator world.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
New Products of the Week

A review of some of the latest products featured on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Aug. 7.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ABRA Auto Body Voted Top Workplace in Minnesota

Abra Auto Body was included in the StarTribune’s 2023 National Standard Setters for top workplaces in the state of Minnesota.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
DRIVE to Produce WreckWeek Management Conference

DRIVE joins the show’s official sponsor, BodyShop Business, as preeminent companies secured by American Towman to present WreckWeek.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIF Now Accepting Applications for Board Seat

The CIF announced that the application period for individuals from the collision repair industry at large to serve on the CIF board is now open.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers