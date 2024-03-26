Body Bangin’: Overcoming Common Shop Challenges with Kyle Motzkus

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Kyle Motzkus, general manager of Hunter Auto Body in St. Louis, Mo., on common challenges collision shops face, including the client intake process which involves:

setting clear expectations

walking them through the repair process

drafting repair procedures

staying in touch with both the insurer and customer

handling payments post-repair

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Overcoming Common Shop Challenges with Kyle Motzkus: