 Body Bangin': Overcoming Common Shop Challenges with Kyle Motzkus

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Podcasts

Body Bangin’: Overcoming Common Shop Challenges with Kyle Motzkus

Micki Woods interviews Kyle Motzkus of Hunter Auto Body on common challenges collision shops face.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

Related Articles

In this episode, Woods interviews Kyle Motzkus, general manager of Hunter Auto Body in St. Louis, Mo., on common challenges collision shops face, including the client intake process which involves:

  • setting clear expectations
  • walking them through the repair process
  • drafting repair procedures
  • staying in touch with both the insurer and customer
  • handling payments post-repair

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Overcoming Common Shop Challenges with Kyle Motzkus:

You May Also Like

Podcasts

WIN: Solving the Tech Shortage One Woman at a Time

Jason Stahl interviews Women’s Industry Network representatives on their sponsorship campaign and role in addressing the tech shortage.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Published:

In the latest episode of BodyShop Business: The Podcast, Jason Stahl interviews Cheryl Boswell, past chair of the Women's Industry Network (WIN), and Jessica Rob, sponsorship chair of WIN, on WIN's kickoff of its sponsorship campaign and how supporting organizations can take an active role in developing the talent pool for our entire collision repair industry.

Read Full Article

More Podcasts Posts
Simplifying ADAS Calibrations

Jason Stahl talks with Ryan Gerber of Hunter Engineering on collision repairers’ need for simplicity when it comes to ADAS repairs.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
The Power of Marketing: Getting Cars into Your Body Shop

Jason Stahl interviews Micki Woods on how to leverage marketing to get more cars in your door.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Take a Tour of the SEMA Garage ADAS Lab

Jason Stahl talks with Mike Muller about the ADAS R&D lab at the new SEMA Garage Detroit.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Financial Planning for Auto Body Shops with Rachel James

Jason Stahl interviews Rachel James of Torque Financial Group, Northwestern Mutual about how important it is for collision repair facilities to educate their technicians on managing their money.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Body Bangin’: The Keys to Success with Louie Sharp

Micki Woods interviews Louie Sharp of Sharp Auto Body on life lessons learned from the Marines and how love conquers all.

By Jason Stahl
Body Bangin’: Stand Out in a Consolidator’s Market with John Shoemaker

Micki Woods interviews John Shoemaker of BASF on how to be “elite” in a consolidator’s market.

By Jason Stahl
Body Bangin’: EV Collision Repair Niche with Steve Baker

Micki Woods interviews Steve Baker of Windermere Collision Center on how the shop got prepared for repairing EVs.

By Jason Stahl
Body Bangin’: Can Loaner Vehicles Be Another Revenue Stream?

Micki Woods interviews Laura Tierney of ShopLoaner.com on turning loaner vehicles into a new profit center for your shop.

By Jason Stahl