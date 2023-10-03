 Body Bangin': The Employer-Student Disconnect with Raven Hartkopf

BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Body Bangin’: The Employer-Student Disconnect

Micki Woods interviews Raven Hartkopf, lead collision instructor at Collin College in Texas, on what students want from a shop employer.

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Raven Hartkopf, lead collision instructor at Collin College in Texas, on students’ desire for shops to work around their school schedule and let them work part-time … yet most shops don’t offer a part-time position. If a shop does do this and is flexible with the student, once they’re done with school, they typically stay with that shop and go full-time. Are shops missing an opportunity here?

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: The Employer – Student Disconnect with Raven Hartkopf:

