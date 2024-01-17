 Protect Your Shop from Cyber Crimes with Mark Riddell

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Podcasts

Protect Your Shop from Cyber Crimes with Mark Riddell

Micki Woods interviews Mark Riddell of m3 Networks Limited on what auto body shops can do to protect themselves from a cyber attack.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

Related Articles

In this episode, Woods interviews Mark Riddell, managing director of m3 Networks Limited, about how auto body shops are looked at as small businesses and easy prey for cyber attackers and what they can do to protect themselves and their customers’ data.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Protect Your Shop from Cyber Crimes with Mark Riddell:

You May Also Like

Podcasts

Financial Planning for Auto Body Shops with Rachel James

Jason Stahl interviews Rachel James of Torque Financial Group, Northwestern Mutual about how important it is for collision repair facilities to educate their technicians on managing their money.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

In the latest episode of BodyShop Business: The Podcast, Jason Stahl interviews Rachel James of Torque Financial Group, Northwestern Mutual about how important it is for collision repair facilities to educate their technicians on managing their money. In fact, a collision technician who gets a grip on their finances is less likely to leave their job in pursuit of a higher-paying job ... because if they don't know how to manage their money, higher pay won't solve anything.

Read Full Article

More Podcasts Posts
What is Collision Repairers’ No. 1 Diagnostic Need?

Jason Stahl asks Chris Chesney of Repairify: what is collision repairers’ most pressing need when it comes to ADAS vehicle repair?

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Trend Alert: Glue Pull Repair with KECO

Jason Stahl interviews KECO Body Repair Products President Chris White on the growing trend of glue pull repair.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Is the Liability in ADAS Calibrations Overblown?

Jason Stahl talks with Nick Dominato of Autobolt on whether the liability factor in ADAS calibrations is overblown and OE vs. aftermarket glass.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
The WIN Educational Conference: Celebrating Women in Collision Repair

Jason Stahl interviews Jenny Anderson and Blair Womble of WIN on the upcoming WIN Educational Conference.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Body Bangin’: The Disengagement Epidemic with Kevin Wolfe

Micki Woods interviews Leaders Way Owner Kevin Wolfe on why 73% of work professionals are disengaged today and what we can do about it.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Body Bangin’: Know Me, Know My Car with Mike Anderson

Micki Woods interviews Mike Anderson on the importance of building an emotional connection with your customers.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Body Bangin’: Fighting for Consumer Safety with Burl Richards

Micki Woods interviews Burl Richards on his personal mission to fight for consumers’ rights and safety.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Body Bangin’: The Employer-Student Disconnect

Micki Woods interviews Raven Hartkopf, lead collision instructor at Collin College in Texas, on what students want from a shop employer.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers