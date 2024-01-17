Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Mark Riddell, managing director of m3 Networks Limited, about how auto body shops are looked at as small businesses and easy prey for cyber attackers and what they can do to protect themselves and their customers’ data.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Protect Your Shop from Cyber Crimes with Mark Riddell: