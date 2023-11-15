 Body Bangin': Know Me, Know My Car with Mike Anderson

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Podcasts

Body Bangin’: Know Me, Know My Car with Mike Anderson

Micki Woods interviews Mike Anderson on the importance of building an emotional connection with your customers.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

Related Articles

In this episode, Woods interviews Mike Anderson of Collision Advice on the importance of knowing your guests/customers before you talk about their vehicle — finding out what’s important to them first and building that emotional connection.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Fighting for Consumer Safety with Burl Richards:

You May Also Like

Podcasts

Financial Planning for Auto Body Shops with Rachel James

Jason Stahl interviews Rachel James of Torque Financial Group, Northwestern Mutual about how important it is for collision repair facilities to educate their technicians on managing their money.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

In the latest episode of BodyShop Business: The Podcast, Jason Stahl interviews Rachel James of Torque Financial Group, Northwestern Mutual about how important it is for collision repair facilities to educate their technicians on managing their money. In fact, a collision technician who gets a grip on their finances is less likely to leave their job in pursuit of a higher-paying job ... because if they don't know how to manage their money, higher pay won't solve anything.

Read Full Article

More Podcasts Posts
What is Collision Repairers’ No. 1 Diagnostic Need?

Jason Stahl asks Chris Chesney of Repairify: what is collision repairers’ most pressing need when it comes to ADAS vehicle repair?

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Trend Alert: Glue Pull Repair with KECO

Jason Stahl interviews KECO Body Repair Products President Chris White on the growing trend of glue pull repair.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Is the Liability in ADAS Calibrations Overblown?

Jason Stahl talks with Nick Dominato of Autobolt on whether the liability factor in ADAS calibrations is overblown and OE vs. aftermarket glass.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
The WIN Educational Conference: Celebrating Women in Collision Repair

Jason Stahl interviews Jenny Anderson and Blair Womble of WIN on the upcoming WIN Educational Conference.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Survey Yields Alarming Results on Test Welds

The latest “Who Pays for What?” survey indicates that 37% of repairers have never sought to be paid to perform test welds.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Body Bangin’: Getting Paid for Calibrations

Micki Woods interviews Andy Hipwell and James Rodis of OEM Calibration on how to get started doing ADAS calibrations.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Body Bangin’: What Are The Consolidators Up To With Laura Gay

Micki Woods interviews Laura Gay of Consolidation Coach on the current state of auto body shop consolidation.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Body Bangin’: Lucid Collision Repair with Jake Rodenroth

Micki Woods interviews Jake Rodenroth of Lucid Motors on what differentiates the automaker’s repair program from others.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers