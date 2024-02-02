 CIECA to Hold Webinar Featuring Mike Anderson

CIECA to Hold Webinar Featuring Mike Anderson

The webinar, "Embracing Technology to be Successful in the Collision Industry,” will take place Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. EST.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that it will be holding a one-hour webinar titled “Embracing Technology to be Successful in the Collision Industry” featuring Mike Anderson of Collision Advice on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. EST.

“People tend to be skeptical about new technology,” said Anderson. “Instead, I ecourage the industry to be optimistic and open-minded about the opportunities available and embrace new technology in their businesses to be successful today and tomorrow in the collision industry.”

During the live broadcast, Anderson will discuss:

  • New technologies being used by industry stakeholders, including insurers, paint companies, rental and OEMs
  • The use of technology for industry practices, such as writing estimates, tracking parts returns, entering information into management systems and vehicle status updates
  • Opportunities to use artificial intelligence (AI) for scheduling and capacity of work
  • What to know in regard to cybersecurity
  • How technology can be used to exchange data with industry partners

Anderson is a former multi-shop owner based out of Alexandria, Va. As the owner of Collision Advice, Anderson facilitates 20 groups called the Spartan 300 for OEM-certified shops. Collision Advice has been selected by several OEMs to provide factory training in estimating, scanning and calibrations. Anderson produces a quarterly summary of the latest trends and statistics in the U.S. for the collision industry, as well as “Who Pays for What” quarterly surveys of over 28,000 collision repair professionals in regards to insurer reimbursement.

Anderson is an accredited master automotive manager (AMAM) through the Automotive Management Institute (AMi). He participates in the development of Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) testing for technicians and estimators in the U.S. and is fully certified in all collision categories for ASE. He has presented to groups across North America as well as Canada, Mexico and Australia, traveling on average over 300 days a year and working with collision repair stakeholders.

All industry segments, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend the webinar.

Attendees can earn Automotive Management Institute (AMi) credit toward an industry-recognized professional designation and specialty degree by attending this webinar.

To register for this webinar, click here.

