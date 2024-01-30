Body Bangin’: Can Loaner Vehicles Be Another Revenue Stream?

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Laura Tierney of ShopLoaner.com on something that is gaining a lot of momentum in the collision repair industry — vehicle loaners in your shop. Not giving out free loaners to people but creating another revenue stream for you by providing a value to your guests by having vehicles on site — or even providing vehicles for less money per day to customers who don’t have rental coverage.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Loaner Vehicles — Another Revenue Stream? with Laura Tierney