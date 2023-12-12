Body Bangin’: I Thought We Were Doing It Right with Josh Piccione

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Josh Piccione, general manager of Tom Wood Collision, a dealer shop in Indianapolis, Ind., on his battle with insurance companies to make sure the vehicles they work on are repaired according to OEM repair procedures.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: I Thought We Were Doing it Right with Josh Piccione: