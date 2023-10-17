Body Bangin’: Fighting for Consumer Safety with Burl Richards

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Burl Richards, owner of Burl’s Collision Center in Henderson, Texas and president of the Auto Body Association of Texas, who has taken up the mantle of fighting for consumers’ rights and safety. Richards talks about a recent case where 12 jurors and a judge decided a blueprint repair was necessary and warranted. Also, two pieces of advice from Richards:

Keep supporting auto body associations when it comes to phone calls, e-mails, money and time

Not everyone can fight the fight, but everyone can do their part

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Fighting for Consumer Safety with Burl Richards: