 Body Bangin': Fighting for Consumer Safety with Burl Richards

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Podcasts

Body Bangin’: Fighting for Consumer Safety with Burl Richards

Micki Woods interviews Burl Richards on his personal mission to fight for consumers' rights and safety.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

Related Articles

In this episode, Woods interviews Burl Richards, owner of Burl’s Collision Center in Henderson, Texas and president of the Auto Body Association of Texas, who has taken up the mantle of fighting for consumers’ rights and safety. Richards talks about a recent case where 12 jurors and a judge decided a blueprint repair was necessary and warranted. Also, two pieces of advice from Richards:

  • Keep supporting auto body associations when it comes to phone calls, e-mails, money and time
  • Not everyone can fight the fight, but everyone can do their part

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Fighting for Consumer Safety with Burl Richards:

You May Also Like

Under the Radar Podcast Series

What is Collision Repairers’ No. 1 Diagnostic Need?

Jason Stahl asks Chris Chesney of Repairify: what is collision repairers’ most pressing need when it comes to ADAS vehicle repair?

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

In this episode of "Under the Radar", Jason Stahl talks with Chris Chesney of Repairify about the company's goal to become a one-stop shop for all of the automotive industry's diagnostic needs, plus what is collision repairers no. 1 diagnostic need?

To listen to the audio-only version, see below:

Read Full Article

More Podcasts Posts
Trend Alert: Glue Pull Repair with KECO

Jason Stahl interviews KECO Body Repair Products President Chris White on the growing trend of glue pull repair.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Is the Liability in ADAS Calibrations Overblown?

Jason Stahl talks with Nick Dominato of Autobolt on whether the liability factor in ADAS calibrations is overblown and OE vs. aftermarket glass.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
The WIN Educational Conference: Celebrating Women in Collision Repair

Jason Stahl interviews Jenny Anderson and Blair Womble of WIN on the upcoming WIN Educational Conference.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
I-CAR Talks Scanning/Calibration Training

Jason Stahl talks to I-CAR’s Scott Kaboos and Jeff Poole about their scanning and calibration training courses.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Body Bangin’: Getting Paid for Calibrations

Micki Woods interviews Andy Hipwell and James Rodis of OEM Calibration on how to get started doing ADAS calibrations.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Body Bangin’: What Are The Consolidators Up To With Laura Gay

Micki Woods interviews Laura Gay of Consolidation Coach on the current state of auto body shop consolidation.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Body Bangin’: Lucid Collision Repair with Jake Rodenroth

Micki Woods interviews Jake Rodenroth of Lucid Motors on what differentiates the automaker’s repair program from others.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Body Bangin’: The Magic of a Massive MSO with Patrick Crozat

Micki Woods interviews Patrick Crozat, the COO of G&C Auto Body, which is the largest privately-owned, family-owned auto body shop group.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers