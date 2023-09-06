 Body Bangin': Getting Paid for Calibrations

Micki Woods interviews Andy Hipwell and James Rodis of OEM Calibration on how to get started doing ADAS calibrations.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Andy Hipwell and James Rodis of OEM Calibration about ADAS calibrations. Did you know that 80% of shops are NOT doing calibrations? Why not? How do you start? What do you need to know?

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Starting and Getting Paid for Calibrations with Andy Hipwell & James Rodis:

The WIN Educational Conference: Celebrating Women in Collision Repair

Jason Stahl interviews Jenny Anderson and Blair Womble of WIN on the upcoming WIN Educational Conference.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
I-CAR Talks Scanning/Calibration Training

Jason Stahl talks to I-CAR’s Scott Kaboos and Jeff Poole about their scanning and calibration training courses.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Car ADAS Aims for Precise Calibration

Jason Stahl talks to Car ADAS CEO Greg Peeters about his mission to bring a safer and more efficient calibration process to the collision repair industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Tips for Starting a Vehicle Calibration Center

Jason Stahl talks to Frank Terlep about the incredible business opportunity calibration has brought to the collision repair industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

