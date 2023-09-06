Body Bangin’: Getting Paid for Calibrations

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Andy Hipwell and James Rodis of OEM Calibration about ADAS calibrations. Did you know that 80% of shops are NOT doing calibrations? Why not? How do you start? What do you need to know?

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Starting and Getting Paid for Calibrations with Andy Hipwell & James Rodis: