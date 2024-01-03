Body Bangin’: The Disengagement Epidemic with Kevin Wolfe

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Kevin Wolfe, owner of Leaders Way and former mechanical shop owner, on how he became the shop everyone wanted to work at. Wolfe also points out that 73% of work professionals today are disengaged — an all-time high — and discusses why that is and how we can fix that.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: The Disengagement Epidemic with Kevin Wolfe: