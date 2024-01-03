 Body Bangin': The Disengagement Epidemic with Kevin Wolfe

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Uncategorized

Body Bangin’: The Disengagement Epidemic with Kevin Wolfe

Micki Woods interviews Leaders Way Owner Kevin Wolfe on why 73% of work professionals are disengaged today and what we can do about it.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

Related Articles

In this episode, Woods interviews Kevin Wolfe, owner of Leaders Way and former mechanical shop owner, on how he became the shop everyone wanted to work at. Wolfe also points out that 73% of work professionals today are disengaged — an all-time high — and discusses why that is and how we can fix that.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: The Disengagement Epidemic with Kevin Wolfe:

You May Also Like

Uncategorized

Body Bangin’: Changing Your Mindset with Mike Jones

Micki Woods interviews Mike Jones of Discover Leadership Training on changing your mindset to change your life.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of "Body Bangin'," the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Mike Jones of Discover Leadership Training, who has been working with collision shops for 22 years, focusing on mindset — which is the key to shifting your life!

Read Full Article

More Uncategorized Posts
Body Bangin’: Rivian Collision Program and Insurance

Micki Woods interviews Frank Phillips, collision repair program manager of Rivian, on how Rivian’s collision program works.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Body Bangin’: Favorite Takeaways from the Southeast Conference

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods does a post-show wrap-up on the Southeast Collision Conference with the SCC committee.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Body Bangin’: Overcoming Objections

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Ron Reichen and Barry Dorn on overcoming objections, the talent shortage and the SCRS blend study.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Body Bangin’: Easily Find and Add Non-Included Operations

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Scott Ayers on the Blueprint Optimization Tool (BOT).

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Body Bangin’: I Thought We Were Doing It Right with Josh Piccione

Micki Woods interviews Josh Piccione on repairing vehicles correctly — according to manufacturer guidelines.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Body Bangin’: Be a Star Not a Hamster with Robert Snook

Micki Woods interviews popular keynote speaker Robert Snook on how to differentiate and grow your business.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
The Power of Marketing: Getting Cars into Your Body Shop

Jason Stahl interviews Micki Woods on how to leverage marketing to get more cars in your door.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Body Bangin’: Lucid Collision Repair with Jake Rodenroth

Micki Woods interviews Jake Rodenroth of Lucid Motors on what differentiates the automaker’s repair program from others.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers