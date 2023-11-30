GCIA to Hold Meeting Featuring Mike Anderson

The Georgia Collision Industry Association (GCIA) will be holding a meeting on Dec. 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Governors Gun Club in Kennesaw, Ga.

The meeting will feature popular collision industry speaker Mike Anderson of Collision Advice, who will give a talk titled “Be Extraordinary”.

In today’s collision repair industry, it is no longer enough to just be average. You need to be extraordinary! You have to be extraordinary and deliver not just great customer service but extraordinary customer experience. You must be extraordinary and be the employer of choice in your area, where people don’t just love their job but love the organization. You have to be extraordinary in researching OE repair procedures so that you are delivering a verifiable, safe and proper repair. You have to be extraordinary by staying abreast of the new developments in the collision repair industry, including new technologies in vehicles and new trends affecting repairers. Remember, being average is just as close to the bottom as it is to the top! So be extraordinary!

Dinner at the event will be sponsored by ADAS & Go.

To RSVP, email [email protected] or click here.