BodyShop Business

on

Auto Pros on the Road Visit Quarter Mile Muscle

The Value Of 20 Groups in the Auto Body Industry

How could joining a 20 group help you?

OEM Certification: A Growing Trend

As vehicles get more sophisticated, OEMs are taking a greater stake in how their vehicles are repaired.

News

Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Ray Roth

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Ray Roth of Stout (a full-service financial firm) on what it takes to qualify for the Federal Government’s Employee Retention Credit (ERC), where shops can get up to $26,000 back per employee. Incredibly, about 93% of shops have not claimed money that is owed to them as part of the CARES Act stimulus that was enacted to help businesses that suffered because of COVID.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: The Federal Government May Owe You Money with Ray Roth:

