Precision Auto Works of LIC Achieves Lucid Certification - BodyShop Business

Precision Auto Works of Long Island City is known for its experience with electric vehicles.

“2022 has been a big year for Precision Auto Works of LIC,” said George Anastasopoulos, founder of Precision Auto Works. “We’re well known for our experience with electric vehicles going back to our original factory training and certification with Tesla. Earlier this year, we added collision certification from Rivian, and now we’re proud to announce we have been selected as the first and only factory-trained Lucid certified collision center in New York City.”

Partner Eric Ross recently completed Lucid training at a Lucid Motors facility in Millbrae, Calif., which he described as an “exceptional experience.”

“Lucid is a unique platform, and the Lucid Air is almost exclusively aluminum,” said Ross. “The training was very hands-on, with an emphasis on heavy structural repair, which is our expertise and the work we love to do.”