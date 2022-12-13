Precision Auto Works of LIC Achieves Lucid Certification - BodyShop Business

News: National Veteran Business Development Council Recognizes Hunter Engineering
Precision Auto Works of LIC Achieves Lucid Certification
Precision Auto Works of Long Island City announced that it has achieved collision certification by luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Motors.
“2022 has been a big year for Precision Auto Works of LIC,” said George Anastasopoulos, founder of Precision Auto Works. “We’re well known for our experience with electric vehicles going back to our original factory training and certification with Tesla. Earlier this year, we added collision certification from Rivian, and now we’re proud to announce we have been selected as the first and only factory-trained Lucid certified collision center in New York City.”
Partner Eric Ross recently completed Lucid training at a Lucid Motors facility in Millbrae, Calif., which he described as an “exceptional experience.”
“Lucid is a unique platform, and the Lucid Air is almost exclusively aluminum,” said Ross. “The training was very hands-on, with an emphasis on heavy structural repair, which is our expertise and the work we love to do.”
Precision Auto Works of Long Island City is a full service I-CAR Gold Class collision repair center located in New York City, with over a decade of experience in electric vehicle collision repair. The shop provides complimentary collision towing for Tesla, Rivian and Lucid vehicles in New York City and all of Long Island.