CCC Launches New Intelligent Experience (IX) Cloud Platform - BodyShop Business

CCC Intelligent Solutions has announced the launch of the CCC Intelligent Experience (IX) Cloud platform, which will bring intelligent experiences to life through a new event-driven architecture that overlays onto CCC’s existing cloud applications, customer workflows, and customer and partner systems.

This microservices-based approach will proactively provide additional insights about business events, infuse the latest AI into workflows and cascade innovation across customer operations. The CCC IX Cloud will create opportunities for workflows that are as dynamic and unique as the tens of millions of claims and repairs that occur each year, as well as help customers focus on the claims, repair decisions and actions that will have the greatest impact on their business.

The CCC IX Cloud builds on CCC’s decades of SaaS expertise and data stewardship, with enhanced scalability and elasticity from CCC’s public cloud investments. The new CCC IX Cloud architecture is built to accelerate the expansion of CCC’s large and growing partner ecosystem.

“Making ‘Life Just Work’ is at the heart of what CCC has been doing for more than 40 years,” said Githesh Ramamurthy, chairman and CEO of CCC Intelligent Solutions. “Today, it becomes our official north star. The industry is at an inflection point, and customers are looking for ways to rapidly transform their businesses without disrupting existing operations. Our new intelligent architecture will help them deliver improved performance today while also providing a modern, flexible foundation from which customers can build and innovate for the future.”

Added CCC Chief Strategy Officer Marc Fredman, “The only way to address the challenges facing the industry is by embracing a fundamentally new approach to human-centered technology. Through the combination of data, advanced AI and ecosystems, CCC is enabling our customers to transcend traditional boundaries and achieve unprecedented levels of success. With the CCC IX Cloud, CCC is not just envisioning a world where life just works, we’re actively engineering it.”

Learn more about how CCC will power intelligent experiences that make “Life Just Work” for repairers, insurers and automakers.

To download a comprehensive white paper on Intelligent Experiences and to learn more about the CCC IX Cloud, visit https://cccis.com/ccc-ix.