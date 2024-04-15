 CIF Announces U.R.G. as Repeat Annual Donor

This marks U.R.G.'s fourth consecutive donation at the Urgent Care tier.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Published:

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that United Recyclers Group (U.R.G.) committed again to the CIF Annual Donor Program, marking their fourth consecutive donation at the Urgent Care (second highest) tier.

Introduced in 2021, the Annual Donor Program was designed to bring needed recurring resources to the foundation so it can deliver on its mission to “answer the call” when those in the industry have been impacted by catastrophic events such as wildfires, hurricanes, flooding or COVID.

For over two decades, through the generous support of corporations and individuals, CIF has been able to assist hundreds of collision repair professionals in need after disaster.

To learn more about the tax-deductible donations for the program, click here.

