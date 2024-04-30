Body Bangin’: Hidden Gems to Grow Your Business with Rick Selover

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Rick Selover, collision industry consultant and founder/host at The Mind Wrench Podcast, on the power of perspective and self-awareness. Also, some basic things you can switch up in your every day life that will impact your person, your body and also your business and the way you function.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Hidden Gems to Grow Your Business with Rick Selover: