 Body Bangin': Hidden Gems to Grow Your Business with Rick Selover

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Podcasts

Body Bangin’: Hidden Gems to Grow Your Business with Rick Selover

Micki Woods interviews collision consultant Rick Selover on things you can do to immediately impact your person, body and business.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

Related Articles

In this episode, Woods interviews Rick Selover, collision industry consultant and founder/host at The Mind Wrench Podcast, on the power of perspective and self-awareness. Also, some basic things you can switch up in your every day life that will impact your person, your body and also your business and the way you function.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Hidden Gems to Grow Your Business with Rick Selover:

You May Also Like

Under the Radar Podcast Series

ADAS: You Don’t Know What You Don’t Know with asTech’s Kris Bjerke

Jason Stahl talks with Kris Bjerke on what asTech is doing to address collision repairers’ ADAS needs.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

In this episode of "Under the Radar", Jason Stahl talks with Kris Bjerke, director of R&D, Calibrations and Implementation for asTech, on what asTech is doing to address collision repairers' needs when it comes to ADAS calibration, including bringing the operation in-house. This episode is sponsored by asTech, driven by Repairify.

Read Full Article

More Podcasts Posts
The Success and Growth of OEM Calibration

Jason Stahl talks with James Rodis and Andy Hipwell on the growth and expansion of OEM Calibration.

By Jason Stahl
ADAS and Social Media

Jason Stahl talks with AirPro Diagnostics’ Josh McFarlin on whether ADAS discussion on social media has been good or bad for the industry.

By Jason Stahl
I-CAR: Addressing the Tech Shortage and Training the Industry

Jason Stahl interviews I-CAR on new training courses it’s offering and what it’s doing to help ease the pain of the tech shortage.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
WIN: Solving the Tech Shortage One Woman at a Time

Jason Stahl interviews Women’s Industry Network representatives on their sponsorship campaign and role in addressing the tech shortage.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Body Bangin’: NORTHEAST Show Highlights with Ken Miller

Micki Woods interviews AASP/NJ President Ken Miller on highlights from the NORTHEAST Show.

By Jason Stahl
Body Bangin’: Overcoming Common Shop Challenges with Kyle Motzkus

Micki Woods interviews Kyle Motzkus of Hunter Auto Body on common challenges collision shops face.

By Jason Stahl
Body Bangin’: The Keys to Success with Louie Sharp

Micki Woods interviews Louie Sharp of Sharp Auto Body on life lessons learned from the Marines and how love conquers all.

By Jason Stahl
Body Bangin’: Stand Out in a Consolidator’s Market with John Shoemaker

Micki Woods interviews John Shoemaker of BASF on how to be “elite” in a consolidator’s market.

By Jason Stahl