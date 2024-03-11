Rudy Schmid Total Car Care: Since 1930

Rudy Schmid started a backyard garage in Syracuse, N.Y., offering auto care and collision repair services in 1930. Despite the Great Depression, he grew the business and moved to a new location in the 1940s. In the 1960s, his son, Paul, took over the business and moved to even larger quarters, where they still operate today. In 1992, P.J. Schmid and sister Diane, the third generation, purchased the shop from their dad, Paul, and have since modernized the shop with the latest tools and paint processes, environmentally friendly products and procedures, and a remodeled front office for customer comfort and improved workflow.

Does your shop have a similar history? We want to hear from you! BodyShop Business will be compiling the exclusive list of the most experienced collision centers by virtue of their years established in the trade. Body shops wishing to be included in the BodyShop Business 500 may apply to be on the list at bodyshop500.com. It’s simple and will involve uploading an image of any document, old photo or business card that states the year you were established under the original owner.

The BodyShop Business 500 will be honored at WreckWeek June 20-22 in Dallas/Ft. Worth, featuring ShopXpo, the DRIVE Expo Conference and TowXpo.

Don’t wait, apply now!