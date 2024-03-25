Corby’s Collision Center: Since 1942

Corby’s Collision, Inc. has been repairing vehicles since 1942 when Bentley (Bud) and Evelyn Corby started their automotive venture in Honeoye Falls, N.Y., in a little gas station on North Main Street. In 1954, the business moved to its present location at 1212 Rochester St., where they continued repairing vehicles and selling Arctic Cat and Ski Doo snowmobiles. In 1985, Larry and Bonnie Corby purchased the family business, expanding in 1996 when they opened a second location in the Canandaigua area as Corby’s Precision Collision at Ontario Imports in the Ontario Mazda building. In 1999, the Canandaigua business was moved to its present location at 2460 State Route 332. Now, as the third generation, Leslie (Corby) and Kelly Craft continue to carry on the family tradition.

