 Corby's Collision Center: Since 1942

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Corby’s Collision Center: Since 1942

Bentley (Bud) and Evelyn Corby started Corby's in a little gas station in Honeoye Falls, N.Y.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Corby’s Collision, Inc. has been repairing vehicles since 1942 when Bentley (Bud) and Evelyn Corby started their automotive venture in Honeoye Falls, N.Y., in a little gas station on North Main Street. In 1954, the business moved to its present location at 1212 Rochester St., where they continued repairing vehicles and selling Arctic Cat and Ski Doo snowmobiles. In 1985, Larry and Bonnie Corby purchased the family business, expanding in 1996 when they opened a second location in the Canandaigua area as Corby’s Precision Collision at Ontario Imports in the Ontario Mazda building. In 1999, the Canandaigua business was moved to its present location at 2460 State Route 332. Now, as the third generation, Leslie (Corby) and Kelly Craft continue to carry on the family tradition.

Related Articles

Does your shop have a similar history? We want to hear from you! BodyShop Business will be compiling the exclusive list of the most experienced collision centers by virtue of their years established in the trade. Body shops wishing to be included in the BodyShop Business 500 may apply to be on the list at bodyshop500.com. It’s simple and will involve uploading an image of any document, old photo or business card that states the year you were established under the original owner.

The BodyShop Business 500 will be honored at WreckWeek June 20-22 in Dallas/Ft. Worth, featuring ShopXpo, the DRIVE Expo Conference and TowXpo.

Don’t wait, apply now!

You May Also Like

News

Podcasts of the Week

A review of some of the latest podcasts from BodyShop Business.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

ADAS Calibration Training: Back to School

Jason Stahl talks with Kurt Fenzel of I-CAR on his experience teaching hands-on ADAS calibration courses to the collision industry.

Watch or listen here.

ADAS: You Don't Know What You Don't Know with asTech's Kris Bjerke

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of March 18.

By Jason Stahl
MEMA Applauds EPA on Light- and Medium-Duty Vehicle Emission Standards

MEMA says the EPA final rule includes an amended and more comprehensive analysis of technological alternatives.

By Jason Stahl
Total Losses and Short Pays: Tonight’s Collision Cocktail Hour

The next Collision Cocktail Hour, an after-hours Zoom call on collision industry issues, will be held March 20, 2024 at 8 p.m. EST.

By Jason Stahl
Auto Care Connect Conference Keynote Speakers Announced

The Auto Care Association announced its final lineup of keynote speakers for the 2024 Auto Care Connect event May 5-8 in Chicago, Ill., at the Hyatt Regency Chicago.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

TEXA Releases IDC5 CAR 76.5.0 Software Update

IDC5 CAR 76.5.0 includes the update of 37 makes, including electric and hybrid vehicles.

By Jason Stahl
Revv Joins SCRS as Newest Corporate Member

Revv is a tech company focused on providing software tools necessary for the collision industry to calibrate ADAS systems easily, quickly and efficiently.

By Jason Stahl
ASA Announces Support for Youth Apprenticeship Advancement Act

ASA believes the federal government can do more to encourage apprentice programs to ensure independent repair businesses have sufficient manpower.

By Jason Stahl
CIECA Announces National Calibration & Diagnostic Solutions as New Corporate Member

NCDS provides ADAS calibration tooling, OEM diagnostics, training and support to independent garages, dealership body shops and calibration businesses. 

By Jason Stahl