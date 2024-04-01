 Classic Collision Acquires 100th Business in Four Years

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Heat Collision Auto Body Specialist in North Miami and West Park, Fla.

Jason Stahl
Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Heat Collision Auto Body Specialist in North Miami and West Park, Fla. This is Classic’s 100th acquisition in an aggressive four-year growth plan.

These locations have been dedicated to serving their customers’ needs for several years, taking pride in their certifications and offering high-quality repairs.

“Our mission is to provide our customers with the most professional, courteous service and quality workmanship, and we believe that Classic Collision will continue that here in Miami-Dade County,” said Lily Navarro, former owner of Heat Collision Auto Body Specialist.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “We are eager to welcome the Heat Collision Auto Body Specialist team to the Classic family. We recognize their high-quality repairs and service standards and look forward to furthering that
in our South Florida market.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.

