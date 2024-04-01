Hertrich Family of Automobile Dealerships Opens New Collision Center

The Hertrich Family of Automobile Dealerships has announced the acquisition of the Lewes Body Works Collision Center in Lewes, Del. Lewes Body Works has been a fixture in the community since 1982.

This will be the second Hertrich Collision Center in Lewes located just three miles from Hertrich Collision Center of Lewes at 16271 Willow Creek Road opened in January 2021. Another location in Lewes will expand the organization’s ability to provide the world-class service their customers expect and love.

“We are exhilarated by this opportunity to serve the Lewes community in a greater capacity and add the legacy of Lewes Body Works to the Hertrich family,” said Fred Hertrich IV, partner with the Hertrich Family of Automobile Dealerships.

Richard Perez, current owner, began his career in the automotive industry at 13 pumping gas and changing oil after school and on weekends at a station in Lewes. The owner of that station purchased Lewes Body Works in 1982, but when he passed away suddenly in 2001, Perez purchased it from the family in 2002. Perez is proud of the state-of-the-art facility Lewes Body Works has become over the years through extensive renovation and modernization.

“I loved being able to take care of and complete repairs for people I’ve known around Lewes my whole life,” said Perez.

Perez is grateful to the Lewes community for a business built without advertising or direct repair relationships with insurance companies. It has been nothing but repeat business and referrals keeping him busy seven days a week for over 20 years. Lewes Body Works also has a staff of longtime employees that Hertrich looks forward to welcoming to the Hertrich family. When asked what he would do with his newfound free time, Perez laughed and said, “Take the opportunity to travel with my wife and stay busy as always.”

The Hertrich Collision Center of Lewes New Road marks the 13th collision center in the Hertrich Family. The collision center, like all other Hertrich Collision Centers, will offer free estimates, paintless dent repair, glass replacement, insurance assistance, 24-hour towing and rental assistance, and lifetime warranty. All Hertrich Collision Centers are direct repair partners and accept all insurance companies performing customer repairs from minor dings and dents to major collision repair. Additionally, the collision center is equipped with the latest technology to ensure the highest quality repair, including a manufacturer-approved frame machine and the latest in unibody measuring tools used to align vehicles.

“We understand that any situation in which a collision repair is needed can be a stressful one, and it is our goal to use our knowledge, experience and partnerships to create a positive resolution,” said Hertrich. “Customers always have the right to choose any repair facility in the event of a collision, and we are proud to service another location in Lewes. We would like to thank the team who has worked hard to make this a successful acquisition and welcome the Lewes Body Works employees to the organization for an exciting new chapter.”

Those interested in joining the Hertich team should contact Hertrich Collision Center of Lewes New Road at (302) 645-5595 or visit hertrichcollision.com.

The Hertrich Family of Automobile Dealerships is Delmarva’s no. 1 dealer and now has 24 dealerships, 19 brands and 13 collision centers across four states: Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.