ProColor Collision Franchisees Open Fifth Location

ProColor Collision franchise co-owners Ashraf “AJ” Jakvani and Ray Jandga have opened a fifth ProColor Collision in California to serve more customers and continue on a growth plan to open additional ProColor Collision locations.

The Orange location, formerly Brooks Orange Body and Paint, is located at 735 West Collins Avenue. It has a strong staff, recent investments in new equipment, and the latest technologies for repairing vehicles and running a successful business.

Other California locations for Jakvani and Jandga include La Puente, Chino, Yucca Valley and Glendora.

“Ray and I feel it is our responsibility to take advantage of what we’ve accomplished thanks to ProColor Collision’s proven training, processes and support to a wider reach of customers,” said Jakvani. “The Orange location is a perfect fit for us. Brooks’ capable and customer-centric staff remain with us, focused on our collective success.”

In addition to providing outstanding service to its customers, ProColor Collision Orange is dedicated to supporting the local community.

“We believe being a good corporate citizen is just as important as running a successful business,” said Jakvani.

Added Scott Bridges, senior vice president of Fix Network USA, ProColor Collision, “With the history of success at his first four shops, with three opening in early 2021 and one in mid-2022, I am confident that AJ and the entire team at ProColor Collision Orange are going to do great things with this location. They recognized the strong team in place at this existing business with a retiring owner and will use the team’s experience and acumen to take this business to the next level.”

