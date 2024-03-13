Auggie Calibrations Meet EURO NCAP Standards

AirPro Diagnostics announced that the Auggie mobile static calibration device has now met the EURO NCAP safety standard and ensures a complete and safe FFC ADAS recalibration.

EURO NCAP is a European voluntary car safety performance assessment program (i.e. a New Car Assessment Program) that was originally started by the Transport Research Laboratory for the UK Department for Transport but was later backed by several European governments, as well as by the European Union. Their slogan is “For Safer Cars.”

In 2023, Auggie met both the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) standards. With the IIHS standard, Auggie earned the highest rating possible: superior.

FT Techno of America (FTTA), an independent vehicle evaluation company, performed the EURO NCAP-recognized ADAS tests at the Fowlerville Proving Grounds to validate the effectiveness of an Auggie calibration. Specifically, FTTA tested the auto emergency braking (AEB) performance for car-to-car and car-to-pedestrian as well as lane departure warning (LDW) performance for a total of 60 different testing scenarios. For each of the 60 scenarios, the test vehicle calibrated with Auggie passed the test and the ADAS features performed as designed.

“With the proven success of Auggie in North America with both IIHS and NHTSA standards having already been met, we wanted to satisfy our European customers and ensure the EURO NCAP standards were followed as well,” said Maria Charlton, managing director of AirPro Diagnostics Limited UK. “These efforts confirm the work of our engineers and testing personnel who have worked tirelessly over the last six years to validate our patented algorithms and machine learning on thousands of vehicles to ensure the safety of our tested and proven Auggie. This result, in conjunction with the NHTSA and IIHS results, demonstrates that the Auggie is a mobile recalibration solution that calibrates the forward-facing camera in accordance with all available testing standards.”

For more information, visit airprodiagnostics.com.