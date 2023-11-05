 Auggie Calibrations Meet IIHS, NHTSA Standards

AirPro Diagnostics announced that its Auggie mobile static recalibration device has been independently tested and met IIHS and NHTSA vehicle requirements.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

AirPro Diagnostics announced that its Auggie mobile static recalibration device has been independently tested and has met Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) vehicle requirements, providing a complete and safe recalibration.

FT Techno of America (FTTA), an independent vehicle evaluation company, recently performed the following industry-recognized ADAS tests at the Fowlerville Proving Grounds to validate the effectiveness of an Auggie calibration.

IIHS Testing

    Automatic emergency braking (AEB) and pedestrian AEB, both day and nighttime scenarios on a vehicle recalibrated with Auggie. The vehicle completed all 16 IIHS tests and received a “superior” rating —the highest possible. The testing included AEB vehicle-to-vehicle testing along with numerous AEB pedestrian scenarios during both day and night sessions. The IIHS nighttime pedestrian testing is a series of the most challenging tests for a forward-facing camera, and only a very small percentage of vehicles earn the highest superior rating.

    NHTSA NCAP Testing

    Crash imminent braking (CIB) or AEB, and lane departure warning (LDW) test scenarios on a vehicle recalibrated with Auggie. It was determined that the vehicle successfully passed all CIB and LDW tests performed at the Fowlerville Proving Grounds to the NHTSA testing standards. The tests included both solid and dashed line scenarios for LDW along with CIB/AEB testing on a moving vehicle and stationary vehicle. Additional CIB/AEB testing was successfully performed on a stationary pedestrian to a hybrid of current ADAS standards. All tests passed.

    “This independent testing to the IIHS and NHTSA standards now validates the claims we have made that the Auggie portable device is safe and OEM compatible,” said Josh McFarlin, president and COO of AirPro Diagnostics. “AirPro is especially proud of the ‘superior’ rating we achieved on IIHS testing. This further confirms the efforts of our engineers and testing personnel who, over the last five years, have worked diligently to validate our patented solution on thousands of vehicles to ensure the safety and accuracy of our tested and proven Auggie.”

    The Fowlerville Proving Grounds, situated on 950 acres in southeast Michigan, is a world-class, independent proving ground, fully equipped with professional engineering and operations staff. The facility boasts multiple test tracks, including a 20-acre dynamic pad, a three-mile oval track, an ADAS test facility and many more to test vehicles and equipment manufacturers’ new technologies.

    Auggie is a mobile, compact solution that saves time and increases efficiency rendering the ADAS targets and lighting conditions in a theater-like environment to precisely perform FFC recalibrations. It is a patented, mobile device that works with most major scan tools and is designed to serve the automotive service sectors with quick, mobile and safe recalibrations.

    For more information, visit airprodiagnostics.com

