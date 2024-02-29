CIECA Announces Trueclaim.ai as New Corporate Member

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) has welcomed Trueclaim.ai as a new corporate member.

Established in 2021 and based in Montreal, Canada, the company was founded by Elie Lloyd, a software engineer and certified architect. Lloyd’s parents owned a body shop for more than 25 years before the family began supplying collision repair products to body shops.

Trueclaim.ai was created to detect vehicle damage and estimate parts, operations and the price for repairs using artificial intelligence (AI).

“The goal is to help shops communicate the damage accurately to insurers so they can get paid faster and more efficiently for the repairs done to the vehicle,” said Lloyd. “Trueclaim.ai not only provides repair estimations rapidly and accurately, saving valuable time and money for body shops, but it also instills trust among insurers.”

Trueclaim.ai integrates with car rental companies, car auctions and car salvage systems.

Lloyd joined CIECA to ensure the company’s technology was compatible when communicating with other collision industry stakeholders.

“We want to ensure that we’re all speaking the same language,” he said.

Lloyd said that standardization is important when it comes to integrating with another stakeholder’s application or technology. “Standardization enormously reduces integration times and unnecessary translation or transformation between systems.”

Lloyd is looking forward to getting involved in CIECA Committees and sharing information with the industry.

