Automotive Parts Associates Hosts Annual General Meeting

Automotive Parts Associates (APA) announced it will be hosting its 2024 Annual General Meeting March 26-28, 2024 at the Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk in San Antonio, Texas.

Every year, shareholders of APA, members of TruStar and supplier partners gather to mix, mingle and network with one another. The event kicks off with a group welcome reception and “date night,” where a supplier takes a shareholder or member to dinner. From group breakfasts, lunches and dinners to shareholder and member one-on-one sessions with suppliers, there will be ample time to make connections and discuss business. On the final night, there will be a special awards dinner at the Buckhorn Saloon & Museum.

“The Annual General Meeting is always a can’t miss event,” said Steve Tucker, President of APA. “It’s an excellent opportunity for our shareholders, TruStar members, and supplier partners to discuss collaboration and growth. We can’t grow together if we don’t meet together!”

Automotive Parts Associates, Inc. is a shareholder-owned cooperative made up of over 475 independent auto parts distributor locations throughout North America. For more information about APA or membership opportunities, visit APA.parts.