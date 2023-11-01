Hunter’s Ultimate ADAS Named Winner at SEMA New Products Showcase

Hunter Engineering announced that its new Ultimate ADAS was named a winner in the New Products Showcase contest at SEMA 2023. The announcement was made yesterday morning at the awards ceremony in Las Vegas.

Ultimate ADAS was selected by a panel of judges as the Best New Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Product 2024, “in recognition of outstanding and innovative design achievement in a newly introduced product for the automotive aftermarket in the ADAS area.”

Ultimate ADAS is Hunter’s revolutionary system for eliminating error-prone manual layouts common to static ADAS calibrations. The system combines Hunter’s standard-setting alignment technology with an efficient and easy-to-use guided target placement system for around-the-vehicle coverage. Gimbal-mounted lasers are the key component, replacing the inexact guesswork of strings, plumb bobs and tape measures to cut setup time by 70% for some procedures.

“It’s named Ultimate ADAS for a reason,” said Ryan Gerber, Hunter product specialist, ADAS. “It’s the fastest and most precise ADAS calibration system available.”

SEMA’s annual New Product Showcase encompasses several thousand entry products across a wide range of categories. Hunter Engineering was previously named SEMA Manufacturer of the Year in 2019.

Ultimate ADAS is currently exclusively available to Honda and Acura dealers, with availability expanded to other OEMs in 2024.

